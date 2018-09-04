3 Major Feuds That Must Happen In WWE Before WrestleMania 35

In recent years, WWE has actually done a great job of giving the fans the matches and feuds that they want to see, for the most part. Of course, you're always going to have situations like Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns where the fans don't really care one way or the other simply because they dislike both guys, but those situations aren't very frequent in the company.

Usually, unless it's centered around what they want or don't want the company to do with Roman Reigns, WWE is pretty good about giving the fans the matches they want to see. Unfortunately though, they're not always the best at telling a story prior to, and coming out of whatever hot match they have.

But while WWE often drops the ball when they're trying to tell an intriguing, consistent story, there are times where they actually tell a story fairly well.

So, with all that in mind, here are three feuds that must happen before WrestleMania 35, and they're all feuds that, in my opinion, would be so hot that even WWE couldn't screw them up.

#3 Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

While Randy Orton and AJ Styles have worked with one another before, they haven't yet had a long-term singles feud, and now that Orton is an established heel on SmackDown Live, it's the perfect time to do an Orton vs. Styles program.

Shortly after debuting in WWE back in January of 2016, Styles named Orton as one of his dream opponents, but they've only had one match with each other in nearly three years, which is odd, especially when you consider the fact that they'd probably have some pretty incredible pay-per-view main events.

When he's motivated, Randy Orton might be the best in-ring performer in WWE. Sure, there are guys like AJ Styles who are more spectacular, but no one is as smooth as The Viper.

If AJ Styles is able to retain the WWE Championship in his feud with Samoa Joe, then I wouldn't be surprised to see WWE book a feud between The Phenomenal One and Randy Orton next.

