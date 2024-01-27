3 male WWE stars who could enter the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match

Having separate battle royals for the men's and women's divisions at the Royal Rumble does not prevent swerves and surprises from happening. Back in 1999, Chyna became the first woman to ever enter the men's Royal Rumble match, proving that her capacity of strength was not for the weak.

There are a few women on today's WWE roster who could be surprise entrants in the men's match. Given how the two divisions often clash during rivalries or promos, it would be interesting if it was reversed. Let's take a look at a few men who could find themselves in the women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday:

#3. Dominik Mysterio could enter the Royal Rumble

The former NXT Champion is no stranger to interrupting Rhea Ripley's matches and providing interference to swing clashes in her favor. He has faced the wrath of many female stars including Beth Phoenix, Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler.

If Dominik Mysterio does enter the women's Royal Rumble match, he could attempt to target or forge alliances with those the champion deems to be suspicious of.

Additionally, many of the talent are irate at Dominik for costing them major title matches, which could result in a viral Royal Rumble moment and elevate the strength and dominance of the women's division.

#2. Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa has had both good and bad run-ins with the women's division in WWE. Tamina and Tozawa were involved in a romantic storyline and even had a wedding ceremony on WWE television.

On the other hand, the RAW star met Rhea Ripley and was instantly on her bad side. This led to the intergender match on an edition of RAW in December 2022. Since then he has tried to steer clear of her path.

The 38-year-old joined The Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri) on RAW. He accompanies them for matches and even competes on their behalf while engaging in hilarious segments backstage.

Knowing his history with the women's division, Tozawa's addition to the women's battle royal would add to the comical aspect, and probably see new allies being made.

#1. R-Truth

R-Truth has been known to be an ally to the women's division for many years. When pursuing the now-retired 24/7 Championship, he worked with Carmella to take advantage of any opportunity to get his hands on the title.

Currently, the 52-year-old is 'a part of' The Judgment Day. He has already had run-ins with Rhea Ripley, who is not at all impressed with his antics, especially when it distracts the faction members during matches.

Knowing his lively, comical gimmick, R-Truth could find himself smack in the middle of the women's Royal Rumble match. He could attempt to help a star but cost them instead, making more enemies in the women's division.

