3 mistakes WWE has already made with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan’s ongoing rivalry

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are set to collide at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25, 2024. The Man will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Morgan, who continues her "Revenge Tour."

Even though this is considered one of the top matches on the card, the feud between the two female superstars has not fired on all cylinders so far, and with ten days left until the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, things are not expected to change much.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three mistakes WWE has already made with the feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

#3. Predictable feud

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were the final two superstars left in the Battle Royal that was held to determine the new Women's World Champion after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her title due to a shoulder injury.

Even though The Man won the Battle Royal for the Women's World Championship after hitting Morgan with a Manhandle Slam on the apron, it was a no-brainer that WWE would have Morgan and Lynch start a feud that would last for one or more premium live events.

With superstars such as Charlotte Flair, Ripley, and Alexa Bliss currently out, it was a predictable move for the Stamford-based company. Whether The Man will retain her coveted title remains to be seen.

#2. Poor build-up

So far, we have seen the build-up of the feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan rely on backstage segments and a few in-ring promos, but nothing has stood out so far.

Instead, we have seen Damage CTRL and Lyra Valkyria show up a few times and play a part in the rivalry. Without a doubt, WWE could have done a better job at building up the match.

#1. WWE could have added a stipulation to the match at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring

To make things more exciting, WWE could have added a stipulation to the Women's World Championship match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

For example, a Steel Cage match would ensure no outside interference and the winner would be only determined based on the two superstars' performance.

On the other hand, a No Disqualification Match or a Street Fight would allow other wrestlers to interfere, setting the tone either for the feud to be extended or for new storylines to be created.

At the same time, with no stipulation being added at the moment, any outside interference will lead to Becky Lynch retaining her Women's World Championship. With that being said, WWE will have to decide on the upcoming episode of RAW as to whether they will make changes to the build-up of the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match or they will leave things as they are.

