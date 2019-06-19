3 Mistakes WWE did on the SmackDown Live before Stomping Grounds ( 18 June 2019)

It was an exciting episode of SmackDown Live

We are just five days away from Stomping Grounds and the excitement is sky-high. Following an imposing episode of the red brand, the blue brand wasn't far away. SmackDown Live had some great matches with exciting segments.

The 24/7 Title changed hands on SmackDown Live when Drake Maverick pinned R-Truth. Dolph Ziggler pinned Xavier Woods to create momentum before Stomping Grounds, while Seth Rollins was the Wild Card entrant on SmackDown Live. Rollins teamed up with Kofi Kingston to beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event.

Heavy Machinery defeated the B-Team. The Miz was dismantled by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre for the second week in a row. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross stood tall after taking down SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a "Moment Of Bliss" segment.

Though it was a good edition of the blue brand, it could have been better. Here we discuss three mistakes WWE made on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Still no opponent for Aleister Black

Aleister Black made his main roster debut after Elimination Chamber this year. The Dutch Destroyer teamed up with Ricochet to form a Tag Team, subsequently, Black was drafted to SmackDown Live at Superstar Shake-Up. Since arriving on the blue brand, Black hasn't wrestled but he has been cutting impressive promos every week.

While Bray Wyatt has been delivering stupendous promos on RAW, Black has been regularly doing it on SmackDown Live. The former NXT Champion has a dark persona and his recent segments are showing it. However, overdoing it could become tedious and the fans are eager to see him in the squared circle.

Considering Black urged someone to pick a fight with him, a new opponent was expected this week but it didn't happen. Therefore, Black doesn't have a match at Stomping Grounds. The Dutch Destroyer might get his challenger next week and several Superstars are competent enough to challenge him.

