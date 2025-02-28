3 Mistakes WWE has made with Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion

Gunther has been the World Heavyweight Champion since August 3, 2024. He defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam and claimed the first world title in his career on the main roster.

Fast-forward to today: The Ring General will defend his title against Jey Uso, who won the Men's Royal Rumble match three weeks ago and now wants to make history and become world champion for the first time in his WWE career.

However, WWE Creative appears to have made a few mistakes with Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion, and in this article, we take a look at three of them.

#3. Feeding him to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel

WWE decided to introduce the Crow Jewel Title in both the Men's and Women's Division, where the world champion on RAW would face the world champion on SmackDown, with the winner becoming the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion.

It was a match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther, where the top babyface in WWE faced the top heel in WWE, with the American Nightmare emerging victorious in the match and claiming the Crown Jewel Championship.

Thus, WWE ruined Gunther's momentum and put Cody Rhodes over, which was a step-back for The Ring General, who had emerged as a dominant force after holding the Intercontinental Championship for nearly two years.

#2. Lack of credible challengers

Even though it has been six months since he became champion, The Ring General has never faced top-tier opponents in title matches.

He collided with Damian Priest again, and Finn Balor also had his chance in a Triple Threat match against Gunther and The Punisher. Still, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion retained his title on all occasions.

He also faced Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event a month ago, and he will now collide with The Yeet Master again. Jey has all the momentum on his side and is a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, WWE Creative never booked any of the top stars against The Ring General. Megastars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns never had a title match on live TV or a premium live event, as they were booked for other storylines.

It is still unclear if The Ring General, should he retain at WrestleMania 41, will face any of the aforementioned superstars going forward.

#1. WWE Creative booking WrestleMania-worthy title matches for Gunther on house shows

More specifically, he put his title on the line against top RAW and SmackDown superstars only on specific house shows and dark matches.

Such occasions include his dark match with AJ Styles on SmackDown. His title matches with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in house shows, and his match against Chad Gable, in which he even had a face turn, with the leader of the American Made being a heel.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what the plan is for Gunther vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and whether WWE plans to fix the mistakes they have made with The Ring General's title reign.

