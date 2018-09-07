Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Most Horrific Injuries Suffered by the Shield

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.97K   //    07 Sep 2018, 00:42 IST

Seth Rollins' suffered an arm injury on Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins suffered an arm injury on Monday Night Raw

On this week's Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins suffered a nasty injury to his arm after he was thrown through the window of a police van. However, this isn't the first injury that one of the three members of the Shield has suffered whilst in the WWE.

In fact, the trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns have been incredibly unlucky during their time in WWE with all three members having to take time off from active competition due to medical issues.

Obviously, we all know there are risks when it comes to wrestling as these performers are literally putting their bodies on the line, but the Shield have definitely been unluckier than most!

So, we look at the three most horrific injuries that have befallen the Shield members during their WWE careers.

#3. Seth Rollins - torn anterior cruciate ligament, MCL and meniscus - 2015

Rollins suffered a horrendous injury in 2015
Rollins suffered a horrendous injury in 2015

Seth Rollins was injured when he was WWE World Heavyweight Champion during a house show match against Kane when the WWE Superstar attempted a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on the 'Big Red Machine'.

It was then announced that the 'Architect' would miss 6-9 months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, MCL and medial meniscus in his right leg, which would require extensive surgery and rehabilitation to fix.

Rollins even ended up having to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Title as a result of this horrendous knee injury! The WWE made a big deal of announcing Rollins' injury and even posted a video below with footage of the injury occurring.

As you can see Rollins is attempting to Powerbomb Kane from the top of the turnbuckle through a table and is using a Sunset Flip to do so, but when he lands his legs completely give way, indicating something is wrong!

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
3 Superstars who could replace injured Seth Rollins in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins' injury is bad for The Shield
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Shield refuse medical attention for...
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could replace Seth Rollins in The Shield
RELATED STORY
3 Ways That Seth Rollins' Injury Could Be Good For The...
RELATED STORY
4 things The Shield need to do 
RELATED STORY
3 questions that need to be answered after Raw this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Incredible footage released of the Shield...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us