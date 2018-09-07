3 Most Horrific Injuries Suffered by the Shield

Seth Rollins suffered an arm injury on Monday Night Raw

On this week's Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins suffered a nasty injury to his arm after he was thrown through the window of a police van. However, this isn't the first injury that one of the three members of the Shield has suffered whilst in the WWE.

In fact, the trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns have been incredibly unlucky during their time in WWE with all three members having to take time off from active competition due to medical issues.

Obviously, we all know there are risks when it comes to wrestling as these performers are literally putting their bodies on the line, but the Shield have definitely been unluckier than most!

So, we look at the three most horrific injuries that have befallen the Shield members during their WWE careers.

#3. Seth Rollins - torn anterior cruciate ligament, MCL and meniscus - 2015

Rollins suffered a horrendous injury in 2015

Seth Rollins was injured when he was WWE World Heavyweight Champion during a house show match against Kane when the WWE Superstar attempted a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on the 'Big Red Machine'.

It was then announced that the 'Architect' would miss 6-9 months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, MCL and medial meniscus in his right leg, which would require extensive surgery and rehabilitation to fix.

Rollins even ended up having to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Title as a result of this horrendous knee injury! The WWE made a big deal of announcing Rollins' injury and even posted a video below with footage of the injury occurring.

As you can see Rollins is attempting to Powerbomb Kane from the top of the turnbuckle through a table and is using a Sunset Flip to do so, but when he lands his legs completely give way, indicating something is wrong!

