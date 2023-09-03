3 opponents for Jey Uso on WWE RAW after returning at Payback

Jey Uso's unexpected return at Payback 2023 during the Grayson Waller Effect segment, featuring Cody Rhodes as a special guest, was a significant moment. During this segment, the American Nightmare made a groundbreaking announcement that RAW was getting Jey as its newest member, adding an interesting twist to the roster.

Jey Uso's return was met with a huge ovation from the live crowd, and it also generated anticipation and excitement among fans on the internet. His return is sure to create intrigue, with regard to who his opponent would be on the red brand. The fans will definitely be curious to see who he will be feuding with, and what new storylines await him on RAW.

With that being said, let's explore three feuds in which the Samoan Star could engage upon his entry on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Jey Uso could challenge the winner of Gunther vs Chad Gable

Jey moving to the red brand indeed opens up opportunities for a singles run, and a potential feud with the Intercontinental Champion is an intriguing possibility. The upcoming match between Gunther and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW provides an interesting context for Jey Uso's involvement.

If Gunther retains the Intercontinental Championship, a feud with Jey could be a compelling storyline. This also opens up the possibility that Jey could be the one to finally end the dominating title reign of the Ring General.

On the other hand, if Chad Gable wins the title, a feud with Jey Uso could serve as an opportunity to elevate Gable's status in the company.

#2. A feud against Dominik Mysterio & the Judgment Day

A potential feud between the Samoan Star and The Judgment Day faction on RAW is another intriguing scenario. Given that Judgment Day captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023, a storyline involving Jey Uso assisting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against the RAW faction makes sense. This also could also utilise the already existing chemistry between Jey and Sami, to further the stolryline.

If Jey aligns himself with Owens and Zayn, it could lead to an intense feud between Jey and Dominik Mysterio. A feud against the Dirty Dom will surely be something that could be interesting to see, whether Jey could able to overcome Dominik or not.

#1. Jey could feud against Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura

The former Right Hand Man's involvement in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture on RAW could indeed be a compelling and fitting way to book him on the Red brand. The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura has already showcased an intense and physical bout at Payback, and adding Main Event Jey to the mix could elevate the story to a new level.

After Rollins was attacked, off-air, by the King of Strong Style post Payback 2023, it seems like the feud between these two is likely to extend. However, Jey's presence in the world championship story could add more anticipation, intrigue, and unpredictability to the feud.

