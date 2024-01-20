3 possible endings to the contract signing on SmackDown

We are just a few hours away from tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, which is set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show already seems to be full of stacked matches & segments, along with the appearance of Roman Reigns on the show.

For those who might not know, The Tribal Chief is planned to be engaged in a high-profile segment with LA Knight, Randy Orton and AJ Styles. The four stars will be involved in a contract signing segment ahead of their clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

As the contract signing element usually brings major twists and turns in the upcoming match, with that said, let's discuss three possible endings of this anticipated contract signing on tonight's episode of the Friday night show.

#3. Roman Reigns might get destroyed on SmackDown

One of the endings fans might witness in this segment could see The Tribal Chief getting destroyed by the other three stars. This will be something similar to what fans witnessed on the previous episode of SmackDown, where Solo Sikoa got powerbombed by Orton, Knight, and Styles through a table.

However, this week the target might be Roman Reigns himself, after he signs the contract for the Fatal 4-Way match.

#2. Nick Aldis adds a major twist after the segment

Nick Aldis and The Bloodline were both involved in various heated segments over the past few weeks. This raises the possibility of Aldis adding another major twist to this Royal Rumble match.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see the SmackDown General Manager at the conclusion of this contract signing disclose that he added a major clause in the contract. The clause might prevent Reigns' faction from interrupting the title match at the upcoming PLE, boosting the chances of Roman losing his Championship.

This move will surely help the company generate more heat between the authority figure and the Undisputed Champion.

#1. The Bloodline stands tall on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and his family have established dominance ever since becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. This leads to a potential ending where the Samoan faction stands tall over the other three stars.

The scenario that might unfold could witness Roman Reigns along with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ambush the other three stars after signing the contract and eventually demolish all three to send a bold statement heading towards Royal Rumble 2024.

In the past, we have witnessed a few segments that concluded with Roman Reigns & Bloodline standing tall after destroying their opponents.

