3 possible endings to LA Knight and John Cena's match at Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 is the next Premium Live event for the company, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. For this PLE, another blockbuster match has now been confirmed to take place, as John Cena and LA Knight will team up against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

This match was announced after the recent edition of SmackDown, where Knight rescued the Cenation Leader from The Bloodline. Immediately after this, he signed the contract as Cena's partner for Fastlane 2023.

With the company confirming this massive match, let's discuss three possible endings for this epic tag team clash.

#3. John Cena and LA Knight securing victory by pinning Jimmy Uso

One of the possible endings for this match could be a victory for Cena and LA Knight, with the victory being achieved by pinning or submitting Jimmy Uso rather than Solo Sikoa.

The potential reason behind this could be to protect The Bloodline's Enforcer from being pinned, as he has only been pinned by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles since making his main roster debut.

Moreover, a loss taken by Jimmy could also turn into frustration for Sikoa, as he could place the blame on his elder brother in front of Roman Reigns for losing this match.

#2. Solo Sikoa pins John Cena to win the match at Fastlane 2023

Another possible ending is associated with a victory for The Bloodline, as Solo Sikoa could be the one who manages to pin the Cenation Leader to pick up the win.

There has already been speculation regarding a potential singles match between Cena and Sikoa. So, pinning the 16-time World Champion at Fastlane could lead to a singles rivalry between the two.

Moreover, Sikoa pinning Cena would also help the Enforcer of The Bloodline to elevate his status within the company and establish himself as a more dominant star.

#1. Roman Reigns makes an unexpected return to aid The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023

Roman Reigns is set to make his return in October 2023.

Another blockbuster ending that the company might plan for this tag team match at Fastlane 2023 could involve the unexpected return of Roman Reigns on the show. The Tribal Chief hasn't appeared on television since the fallout show of the blue brand after SummerSlam.

As Reigns is advertised for the SmackDown after Fastlane, an appearance at the premium live event could certainly be a possibility.

The Bloodline Leader might launch an unexpected attack on both Cena and LA Knight, leading to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso emerging as the winners. Moreover, if this scenario occurs, the Megastar could be the one to take the pinfall from the Samoan faction.

This development could lead to a singles rivalry between LA Knight and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.