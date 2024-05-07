3 possible opponents for Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

When Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship last year, it was a decision not many enjoyed. However, it did happen, and since then Logan has been enjoying a decent run as champion. But, the real question now is, against whom will The Maverick defend his title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

Since he is featured on the poster, it's most likely he will defend his title at the premium live event. While several superstars can give The Maverick a run for his money, it will be important for WWE to pick someone who can benefit the company. In this article, we will look at four superstars who are apt to face Logan Paul.

#3. Shinskuke Nakaumra can challenge Logan Paul

The recently concluded WWE Draft saw Shinsuke Nakamura move to SmackDown. However, before moving to the blue brand, the Japanese superstar was having a decent run on RAW. He was involved in storylines with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and even challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship multiple times.

While he could not win the title, his performances were entertaining, and this is one reason he deserves to challenge for a title. Hence, by potentially challenging Logan Paul and winning the United States Championship, Nakamura will be able to come back into the spotlight.

#2. Tama Tonga

On SmackDown, Tama Tonga is currently part of The Bloodline. His most recent victory came at WWE Backlash when he and Solo Sikoa beat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. But, apart from being a team player, Tonga is also a dominant superstar in singles competition.

To prove the same, the best thing WWE could do is book him in a United States Championship feud against Logan Paul. By challenging the YouTuber and potentially winning his title, Tonga will be able to establish himself as a feared singles competitor. It will be interesting to see if WWE does something along these lines.

#1. AJ Styles

Since returning to WWE after an injury last year, AJ Styles challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship twice. While he challenged Roman Reigns on the first occasion, he faced Cody Rhodes in the other. However, both these outings turned into defeats for Styles.

But the one thing that also happened during these matches is that Styles performed extremely well, and made a case for him to hold a title. Hence, since the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is out of reach currently, it would make sense for The Phenomenal One to challenge Logan Paul.

