3 possible reasons why WWE may want to replace AJ Styles as John Cena's partner at Fastlane 2023

On the recent edition of SmackDown, AJ Styles suffered a backstage assault at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This occurred before the main event segment involving a contract signing for Fastlane 2023. After Styles was assaulted backstage, he was taken to the hospital by the medical team.

This left John Cena alone to face the Samoan faction, ultimately leading to a beatdown of Cena at the conclusion of SmackDown. However, the ending of the recent show also seemingly hinted that Styles would be absent from Fastlane 2023.

With that being said, let's explore three reasons why the company replaced AJ Styles from being the tag team partner of the Cenation Leader at Fastlane 2023.

#3. To set Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles at Crown Jewel

One of the potential reasons for Styles being replaced at the Fastlane Premium Live Event is to eventually set up a singles clash between the Phenomenal One and Roman Reigns. According to reports, Styles is expected to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The injury angle backstage helps the company pull Styles from the current storyline and have his return coincide with the comeback of Roman Reigns. This also intensifies and makes the feud between Styles and The Bloodline more personal and highly anticipated.

#2. To add an element of surprise at Fastlane 2023

Another reason the company may want to replace AJ Styles at Fastlane is to add an element of surprise return or comeback to their upcoming Premium Live Event. If Styles is unable to wrestle at Fastlane, this opens the door for the return of any superstar who is currently out due to injury or any other reason.

The returning star, upon their return, could align themselves with Cena against the Bloodline. Randy Orton is one of the potential names who could make his return to aid Cena on the show.

#1. Due to fans' demand for LA Knight and John Cena as a tag team

Another potential reason behind the company's desire to replace AJ Styles could be the increasing demand from fans for a tag team featuring John Cena and LA Knight. The anticipation for this unexpected alliance stems from their recent confrontations and segments.

Reports have also indicated that Knight was originally scheduled to come to the aid of the Cenation Leader in the main event. However, plans had to change after Knight contracted COVID-19 before the recent edition of SmackDown.

If Knight has indeed recovered from COVID-19, there's a possibility that he could make his return to Fastlane and join forces with Cena as a tag team partner, aligning with the original plans.