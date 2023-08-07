In case you missed it, Seth Rollins walked out of WWE's annual SummerSlam event with the World Heavyweight Championship still in his possession.

Despite the best efforts of Finn Bálor and the rest of Judgment Day, the inaugural WWE Universal Champion's plans for revenge were thwarted once again after a miscommunication between himself and Damian Priest.

Now that the plot continues to thicken in regard to a Judgment Day split, Rollins' next challenger makes for an excellent question. A few superstars come to mind, but each name could make for quite a controversial debate depending on the circumstances.

Notwithstanding the fact that Rollins could simply continue his feud with The Judgment Day, let's discuss three potential new challengers for the World Heavyweight Title and give poor old Finn a rest, huh?

#3. Drew McIntyre, the good guy who could potentially go bad if it makes sense

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

While it's possible Drew McIntyre isn't done with Gunther, we should probably keep in mind that they've been feuding since WrestleMania this year in some capacity. Maybe WWE is planning to shock everyone with a surprise heel turn.

It should be noted that the Scottish Warrior isn't keen on turning heel unless it makes sense, but perhaps WWE decides to pitch a protagonist vs. protagonist scenario.

To go a step further, maybe The Judgment Day still has a bone to pick with Rollins and the World Heavyweight Champion finds a friend in McIntyre. Alas, Drew's got other plans and turns on Seth in the midst of the match.

How's that for fantasy booking?

#2. Cody Rhodes – a long shot considering their history in WWE, but still possible

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

With Brock Lesnar's unexpected show of respect after their rubber match, it would seem that Cody Rhodes and The Beast have settled the score for now.

Lesnar will probably take some time off for a minute, but where does The American Nightmare go from here? Perhaps the next chapter in his story features a certain Visionary by the name of Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Keep in mind that Rhodes and Rollins have stated they aren't exactly best friends, but we've seen that the two can put their differences aside long enough to put on a great match (three, to be exact).

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Gunther, champion vs. champion

WWE Superstar Gunther

The current Intercontinental title holder has been on a tear ever since his debut in WWE. Yes, for anyone wondering, that dates all the way back to his days in NXT UK.

The Ring General has been booked to look like a dominant beast for pretty much the entirety of his stint in the company. But more importantly, he's managed to get over organically despite his stranglehold on the Intercontinental Championship.

All that said, a Seth Rollins vs. Gunther feud would make for a breath of fresh air. Gunther could easily be perceived as a legit threat to Rollins' reign with the way he's been presented.

On the other hand, if he's booked to lose, there wouldn't be any shame to feel, as Seth is Raw's top male world champion. It's a win-win scenario in some respects.

