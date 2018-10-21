3 potential WWE feuds for Rey Mysterio

The Master of 619

The Master of 619 returned at the SmackDown 1000 episode of WWE. Rey Mysterio who returned fully to a WWE ring after 4 years looked impressive and in the best shape of his life. Mysterio is probably the greatest lucha wrestler in the business today, and his presence in WWE only ensures more viewers.

Rey Mysterio was also a part of the much anticipated ALL IN PPV, and was a main card attraction on the independent circuit.

Widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight wrestler of all time, Rey Mysterio has also wrestled for ECW and WCW back in the day. He is also credited for helping kick-start cruiserweight wrestling in the United States in the 1990's. Rey Mysterio is the 21st Triple Crown Champion, and the winner of 2006's Royal Rumble.

In his first match with WWE in years, Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to book himself a place in the upcoming Crown Jewel World Cup match to determine the best.

Rey Mysterio will be fighting alongside John Cena, Randy Orton, The Miz, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, and Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Rey Mysterio now that he is back as a full-time wrestler.

Since Crown Jewel remains a doubt and the next episode of SmackDown Live is still a good few hours away, lets take a few guesses on who Rey Mysterio should start a feud with.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura vs Mysterio

Both wrestlers are more than capable of pulling brilliant storylines, and can pull off great matches as well. It was quite evident from their recent outing that Nakamura vs Mysterio is great, as both superstars are talented and need something going forward in the company.

Nakamura has been struggling for quite a while now, despite holding the United States title for a considerable amount of time, he has seen himself on the lower end of every segment he has been a part of. A potential feud between the two will ensure a great outcome for both these wrestlers.

