3 prospects of Paul Heyman's "official business" on RAW - new Bloodline member?; Hall of Fame inductor & more

After Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso traded blows on RAW's latest episode, Paul Heyman was seen backstage with RAW GM Adam Pearce. During his conversation with Pearce, Heyman mentioned he was on the red brand to conduct official business.

While Heyman did share a segment with Cody Rhodes, nothing about it seemed official business. This raises an important question about what official business The Wiseman conducted during his visit to the Adam Pearce-led brand.

In this article, we will look at three prospects of Paul Heyman's official business on Monday Night RAW:

#3) Paul Heyman had a secret meeting with Jey Uso on RAW

At WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are set to face each other. While the match will be a great watch for the WWE Universe, it isn't necessarily something The Bloodline would want. After all, a family facing family is never an ideal scenario. If anything, the faction would want Jey to be on their side.

Hence, on RAW's latest episode, it won't be surprising if fans get to know that Paul Heyman had a secret meeting with Jey Uso to get him back to The Bloodline. The footage of this potential meeting can be shown in later episodes, and WWE can create an interesting angle around it.

#2. Hyping up potential Tama Tonga signing for The Bloodline

WWE has seen many additions take place under Triple H. If reports are to be believed, the Stamford-based promotion will see yet another addition as Tama Tonga is reportedly set to sign with WWE. If that's the case, there is a chance Paul Heyman could have been on the red brand to advise Adam Pearce not to sign Tonga.

For those unaware, even though Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns are not related, they are connected. This is a major reason why many believe he will go to The Bloodline if he debuts in WWE. Therefore, Heyman could have had a secret meeting to let Pearce know that Tonga belongs to the blue brand.

#1. Meeting with someone who'll induct him into the Hall of Fame

As most wrestling fans already know, Paul Heyman will be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. This induction is the result of the hard work Heyman has put in year after year. While the reward is great, no one now knows who will be inducting The Wiseman into the Hall of Fame.

Even though many believe it will be Roman Reigns, some argue it can be CM Punk. However, there is a chance Paul Heyaman could surprise many by asking an unexpected name to induct him. His recent visit to RAW could be regarding the same.