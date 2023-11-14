3 rare Survivor Series facts that you probably didn't know! 

For 35 years, World Wrestling Entertainment and its performers have entertained fans every November with the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Over the years at Survivor Series, fans have seen huge names like The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, Kurt Angle, and Sting all make their debuts for the company. The Premium Live Event truly has marked the beginning of many new eras in WWE.

While many fans are aware of some of Survivor Series' most well-known facts, from The Montreal Screwjob to the first-ever Elimination Chamber match, there may be some rare facts about the show that the WWE Universe doesn't know.

Join us as we take a look at three rare Survivor Series facts that you probably don't know.

#3 - Vince McMahon almost ended the Survivor Series as a Premium Live Event

In 2009, the 23rd iteration of the Premium Live Event took place in America's capital, Washington DC. The main event saw a triple-threat match for the WWE title between John Cena, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

While the show featured many huge names who have had iconic careers, the low ticket sales made Vince McMahon consider getting rid of the event as a whole.

During WWE's 2009 Financial Results in 2010, Vince McMahon stated that the show is no longer "advantageous as the consumer now looks at what actually they are buying," with the Chairman thinking that Survivor Series outlived its usage as a major event.

However, after the fanbase learned of Vince's intentions to get rid of Survivor Series, a petition began circulating to save it. Ultimately, the WWE Universe helped maintain the show as one of the biggest events on the company's calendar.

#2 - Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker's backstage tension

At Survivor Series in 1991, The Undertaker won his first WWE Championship as he defeated Hulk Hogan to secure the richest prize in the company.

While many purely see this match as a battle between two of the company's most iconic performers, there was seemingly some disdain from The Hulkster towards The Deadman backstage following the matchup.

The closing spot of the match saw Taker hit Hogan with a tombstone piledriver on a steel chair. While The Deadman was certain that Hulk did not land directly on his head, The Immortal One saw things differently.

Speaking with ESPN in 2020, The Undertaker commented on how he spoke to an angry Hulk Hogan backstage after winning the WWE Championship.

"I was like, 'Terry (Hulk Hogan) , I watched it back, your head never hit!' He's like, 'Brother, what it was is you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all.' At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker then went on to say how he would tread carefully with Hogan whenever they would interact at future events.

"I was not overly friendly, but I did, you know, if he was in the building, I always made sure to say hello, and engage him in conversation. But, you know, l've always, like I said, from that Tuesday In Texas, when I got that answer, I knew all I needed to know about him. And then, you know, that's the way it's always (...) my radar was always up, anytime I had to interact with him," said The Phenom. (H/T Sportskeeda)

#1 - It took 5 years for Survivor Series to have a singles main event

Survivor Series' most common trope that enabled the event to stand out from other shows was the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match that would usually take place in the main event of the show.

The 6th iteration of Survivor Series in 1992 changed this, however, as the show was closed by a singles match for the first time ever, with Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

This would be the first of two title fights at Survivor Series, with their 1997 showdown – otherwise known as The Montreal Screwjob – going on to become one of the most controversial moments in pro wrestling history.

This moment led to a lot of personal animosity between the two stars for 13 years. That is, until 2010, when a returning Bret Hart buried the hatchet with Michaels on RAW.

Speaking to The Ringer, Bret addressed his and Shawn's friendship and where they are at with each other today.

"It was very truthful, that little storyline with me and Vince and Shawn. Me and Shawn making up in the ring (in 2010) and shaking hands and all that, that was all very real and very moving for me. And was not something that was orchestrated. Shawn wanted that off his back and I was in a position to take it off his back and that was the best resolution for both of us. We’ve been friends ever since. And I’m grateful that he’s in a better place today." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

From controversial finishes to the show almost ending as a whole, Survivor Series fully deserves its place as one of the company's biggest and most important shows.

