3 Realistic ways The Shield could get revenge.

The Hounds would be out for blood

This past week on RAW was not good for The Shield. They got arrested at the beginning of the show, and were brutally ambushed at the end of it. As I said, NOT good. Seth Rollins bloodied his arm unintentionally after being thrown into a police van. This entire article depends on whether he is fit for active competition.

It is obvious that the trio will be looking for revenge, that is if they are in any condition to do so. The Shield is massively over with the audience, and it'll be great television to watch them get some revenge. However, inconsistent booking could hamper it. They could be constricted to promo segments, or maybe have a minor run-in with the heels.

Here are 3 realistic ways the Shield could gain some retribution after last week's assault.

#1. Ambushing their opponents.

"Vintage Shield"

The entire hell side of the RAW roster attacked the Shield last week. The coming RAW should see many of them having matches on the card. The Shield should interfere, as they did in the old days.The three superstars, making their way through the crowd, stalking and circling their opponents. This will surely be a sight to behold after so long.

Can you just imagine RAW where there is a constant threat of a Shield ambush? The excitement will be on the upswing as the crowd will eat up any measure if the trio get revenge. If anything can fire up a tepid RAW, it's this.

