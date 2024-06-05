3 reasons why AJ Styles might not get his WWE Title rematch at Clash at the Castle

AJ Styles is currently the talk of the WWE town. The Phenomenal One is making every possible attempt to secure another World Title shot against Cody Rhodes.

This is evident from his recent actions on Friday Night SmackDown, where Styles faked his retirement and launched a surprise attack on The American Nightmare. However, despite these efforts, there are several reasons why AJ Styles might not get his WWE Title rematch at the upcoming Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event.

In this article, we will discuss the reasons why the veteran might not get his rematch in the Scottish PLE.

#3. AJ Styles could face repercussions from Nick Aldis

Before taking matters into his own hands, AJ Styles approached Nick Aldis to ask for another World Title shot, which the latter rejected. Now, with Styles faking his retirement only to attack Rhodes, he might face serious repercussions.

Instead of granting Styles a title shot at Clash at the Castle, Aldis might suspend the veteran for his actions. Besides this, Aldis could even make a bold move by trading AJ to Monday Night RAW.

This would prevent the 47-year-old star from getting a World Title shot at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#2. Solo Sikoa might take out Styles to challenge Cody Rhodes

During the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa confirmed to Paul Heyman that he has his eyes set on The American Nightmare. This seems to be a probable indication that The Tribal Heir could be coming for Rhodes with the intent of bringing the title back to The Bloodline.

If AJ Styles tries to gain an Undisputed WWE Title shot against Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline could thwart his efforts by launching an attack on him. This would lead to Solo replacing Styles and eventually result in Sikoa vs. Rhodes at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#1. The WWE creative might book a tag team match featuring Rhodes and Styles

Another reason why AJ Styles might not get his World Title rematch at Clash at the Castle is that the creative might opt to book a tag team match. WWE might want to have Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest as the sole World Title match, considering McIntyre is the hometown hero.

If the creative books Rhodes vs. Styles at the Scottish PLE, it could divert some fan attention from McIntyre vs. Priest. Thus, WWE might opt to book a tag team match for the show.

This could see The Phenomenal One and The OC clashing against The American Nightmare and his allies, such as LA Knight. This approach allows WWE to maintain focus on McIntyre's title match while still featuring Styles and Rhodes in a significant storyline.

