3 reasons why AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker must not happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

As the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber approaches, one match that will seemingly be part of the Premium Live Event is AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker. However, it seems like the inevitable title match could happen at a different and much better stage.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 currently has four announced matches before it takes place next week. It has the titular men's and women's bouts, an unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and an exciting tag team match with Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

On Monday Night RAW, another feud that is seemingly brewing is Styles vs. Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. The upcoming Canada-hosted Premium Live Event shouldn't be the place it takes place.

For this list, we will look at three reasons why AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker shouldn't happen at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber.

#3. Bron Breakker vs. AJ Styles might not have enough time to perform to their full potential

As mentioned above, the main two matches for the upcoming PLE in Canada are the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. It will feature exciting and hard-hitting moments with a major cause at stake, a title shot at WrestleMania. With this in mind, most of the time will be going there.

Elimination Chamber matches can usually last from 40 to 45 minutes, and the unsanctioned match might last from 20 to 25 minutes, the same for the tag team match. Also, take into consideration the breaks in between the bouts. With this in mind, an Intercontinental title match might be given less time and will leave fans feeling rushed.

#2. Bron Breakker will get a better showing at WrestleMania against AJ Styles

2025 might mark the year Bron Breakker will appear at WrestleMania for the first time. Entering the Premium Live Event as champion will surely do the superstar wonders, especially for his character. However, it will be much better if his opponent is someone well-known in the industry.

As a former World Champion, Styles already has a lot of reasons to be one of the big fishes in the Stamford-based promotion, especially when his time outside WWE will also be looked into. Bron fighting somebody like Styles can help the former shine more.

#1. AJ Styles and Bron Breakker have too many connections to be rushed into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Styles vs. Breakker has brought in a lot of interest from fans for a couple of reasons. First of all, it will be the first time both men will potentially share the ring, which is quite rare in the Stamford-based promotion these days.

Second, both men's hometowns are in Georgia. AJ Styles is from Gainesville while Bron is from Woodstock. A storyline surrounding two Georgia boys, one is a veteran while the other is the future, legend vs rising star, will be an interesting connection that doesn't deserve to be wrapped up within weeks of the WWE Elimination Chamber. The more build-up for the matches, the bigger the payoff.

