3 Reasons why Bayley was eliminated early in the Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Many fans felt WWE Superstar Bayley delivered a lackluster performance at this year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. After the unexpected attack on Naomi by Jade Cargill, The Role Model was the first person to get eliminated from the match. Here are three reasons why the former two-time WWE Women Champion’s EC stint saw a premature halt this year.

#3. Bayley could make a return to the WWE Women’s Championship picture

Bayley was moved to the RAW brand from SmackDown during the company’s 2025 transfer window. However, this didn’t help The Role Model’s slow downfall as a singles superstar. While it seemed that she and Nia Jax would both pose serious challenges to Rhea Ripley, the spotlight ultimately went to the Samoan wrestler, who earned a Saturday Night’s Main Event title shot against Mami.

Thus, there is a chance that the company may be going back on its decision to make Bayley go for the Women’s World Championship. Given her top card caliber, however, The Hugger could see herself inserted back into the WWE Women’s Championship picture. Thus, she could be facing the winner between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair in a post-WrestleMania 41 feud.

#2. The Role Model could be taking a break

Bayley has been very active on the main roster for a very long time and has entertained fans almost every week. Thus, there may be plans to give The Role Model a break from television. This could also explain why she was briefly sent to NXT despite having moved to RAW just a few weeks ago.

This could also be the reason why the WWE chose to give Roxanne Perez more visibility at the expense of the two-time WWE Women’s Champion. Thus, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner could go on a hiatus and return stronger.

#1. Bayley could turn heel once again

After being betrayed by Damage CTRL, Bayley returned and went on to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. Following this, she got her revenge on IYO SKY by dethroning her and becoming a two-time WWE Women’s Champion. However, her run came to a crashing halt when she was defeated by Nia Jax at SummerSlam.

Following this, things just kept going south for The Hugger as she never really got a proper title rematch at any premium live event. Additionally, her chances further diminished when Naomi received more spotlight as she became the number one contender for Queen Nia’s Championship on several occasions.

Now, the WWE Women’s Championship has changed hands again and while Tiffany Stratton is wielding the belt, Charlotte Flair will be challenging her at WrestleMania 41 for it. As for The Hugger, she failed to repeat her 2024 success in the Royal Rumble and was the first woman to get eliminated at the Elimination Chamber last night.

The Stamford-based promotion could use all of these failures and frustrations to turn The Role Model heel again. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for one of WWE’s 'original four horsewomen.'

