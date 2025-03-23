3 reasons why Braun Strowman should be the next United States Champion

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Braun Strowman beat Jacob Fatu in a singles match. This bout between Strowman and Fatu was no ordinary match as the winner was set to receive a United States Championship opportunity against LA Knight.

This means that Strowman will now face The Megastar in a much-awaited match for the US Title. While Knight will be a massive favorite in the bout, we will take a look at three reasons why Braun Strowman must become the next United States Championship:

#3. It's been a long time since Braun Strowman won a singles title in WWE

Even though Braun Strowman looks like one of the strongest characters on the WWE roster, his resume in certain years isn't reflective of his strength and talent. The last time Strowman won a singles title in WWE was in 2020 when he became the Universal Champion.

Since then, The Monster Among Men hasn't been able to get his hands on any titles. Hence, by booking him to become the next United States Champion, WWE will break a long unwanted streak and Strowman will have the chance to reign as champion once again.

#2. Winning the US Championship could give Braun Strowman the confidence he needs

As mentioned above, Strowman hasn't wrestled to the best of his abilities in recent years. That's one of the reasons why Strowman has not been involved in World Title feuds against big names. However, this can change if Strowman wins the United States Championship.

By winning the U.S. Title, Strowman will gain the confidence he needs, and this confidence could lead to him being involved in bigger feuds in the future. For all one knows, Strowman could also become a World Champion at some point if he gains his confidence back.

#1. Braun Strowman will become a Grand Slam Champion

While Strowman's resume in recent times might not be the best today, once upon a time the giant was a force to be reckoned with. Strowman back in the day was able to win every title in WWE except for one title - The United States Championship.

Therefore, if Strowman is able to beat LA Knight for the gold, he will become a Grand Slam Champion. In doing so, Strowman will join many WWE greats and it will only help him solidify his legacy in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Triple H books him to become the next US Champion.

