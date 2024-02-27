3 Reasons why Bronson Reed deserves a shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 40

On RAW's recent edition, it seemed WWE teased Bronson Reed as Gunther's next opponent. This segment took place after the Intercontinental Champion cut a promo on RAW, and demanded to know who he would be facing at WrestleMania 40.

While Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day answered the Ring General's call, in a segment later, Adam Pearce was seen congratulating Reed. While Pearce most likely congratulated the star for the birth of his kid, there is a chance this segment could hint at Reed being the next Intercontinental Title challenger.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Bronson Reed should challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40:

#3. Bronson Reed can win his first title on the main roster

Before debuting on the main roster, Bronson Reed spent a considerable amount of time sharpening his skills on NXT. During this period, he managed to win the NXT North American Championship. However, since moving to the main roster, Reed hasn't won a single title.

Hence, by booking Reed to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40, WWE could allow the former to win his first singles title on the main roster. While Reed beating Gunther might not seem to be the best-case scenario right now, one never knows what the promotion has in store.

#2. Deserves a push

The departure of the likes of The Great Khali, Big Show, and Mark Henry has left WWE without a big man. While the promotion has superstars like Ivar and Otis, unfortunately, they haven't been able to carve a path in singles competition. This is where Bronson Reed could come into play.

With a title match against Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and a potential victory over the Austrian, WWE could push Reed as the next big dominant superstar.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion takes this path at some point.

#1. Bronson Reed can make up for the missed Elimination Chamber opportunity

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Elimination Chamber was massive for Australian WWE Superstars. While the event featured the likes of Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and Indi Hartwell, the only Australian missing on the card was Bronson. The RAW star was absent due to the birth of his child.

Therefore, by booking a feud between Reed and Gunther for WrestleMania 40, the promotion could allow the former to capitalize on an opportunity he missed at Elimination Chamber 2024. By doing so, the promotion will also help build Reed's popularity, which will help them when they return to Australia.