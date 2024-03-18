3 reasons why Cody Rhodes losing on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 might not be a bad thing

Cody Rhodes is a man on a mission as the American Nightmare is set to compete for the Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. However, before this epic rematch, Rhodes and Reigns are set to engage in a tag team showdown with the inclusion of the Rock and Seth Rollins.

Even the tag team bout will have some high implications: if Rollins and Rhodes lose their match, the Night 2 contest between Roman and Cody will be changed into a Bloodline Rules match. It means that any member of the Samoan faction will have the right to do whatever he wants during that title bout.

Despite this, let's discuss three reasons why Cody Rhodes losing this tag team match at WrestleMania Night 1 might not be a bad thing.

#3. It helps to generate more anticipation for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns on Night 2

If the American Nightmare loses the tag team bout and his Night 2 match receives the Bloodline Rules stipulation, it will help the Stamford-based promotion to generate more excitement for the Night 2 main event.

Already the WWE Universe is seemingly behind Cody and wants him to finish his story. However, putting another hindrance in front of him will lead to more fans tuning in for the main event of Night 2 to witness this cinema.

The same hype can't be generated if Rhodes and Rollins win the Night 1 match and make the Bloodline barred from ringside in the Undisputed title match.

#2. To set the Rock's betrayal of Roman Reigns

Despite being a current member of the Bloodline, many fans still believe that the Rock will betray Roman Reigns and cost him the Undisputed Universal title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the company will only be able to keep this buzz alive if Cody Rhodes loses on Night 1. If the opposite happened, the Samoan faction would be banned from ringside as a consequence, which also means no presence from the People's Champion during the match.

So if the Stamford-based promotion really wants to run with the betrayal angle, then Rhodes must lose on Night 1 at the Show of Shows.

#1. To make Cody Rhodes champion in a perfect way

The loss of Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 is somehow also linked with him perfectly winning the Undisputed title on Night 2 of the event.

One of the primary reasons why fans are showing their unreal support for the American Nightmare is due to the emotional connection and empathy towards his journey.

So, to have a perfect conclusion to this story, a loss on Night 1 will indeed make sense only If he wins on Night 2. This angle will help the company generate more emotions and empathy in the hearts of the fans, considering the obstructions Cody faced due to the Bloodline Rules stipulation.

