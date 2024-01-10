3 reasons why Drew McIntyre needs to reunite with former WWE Champion in 2024

Over the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre hasn't had the best of times. Despite trying twice, McIntyre failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. This week on red brand, The Scottish Warrior revealed that constant defeats to The Visionary made him contemplate walking away for a while.

However, instead of taking that route, there is a way McIntyre could rise back to prominence in the Stamford-based promotion by reuniting with Jinder Mahal. From 2012 to 2014, McIntyre was part of a faction named 3MB, which included Mahal and Heath Slater.

Given Mahal is now on RAW, there is nothing that stops the Scotsman from reuniting with his former mate. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal must reunite.

#3. A fresh start for Drew McIntyre

The last time Drew McIntyre held a singles championship in WWE was in 2021. Since then, the 38-year-old has constantly struggled in singles competition. Despite trying on multiple occasions, McIntyre has simply failed to win. This could be an indication that he needs a new start in the company.

Hence, McIntyre could look to compete in a tag team competition for a while. If he is able to register a couple of wins here, it would also help him boost his confidence and erase the bad memories. Also, if he competes in tag team matches, who could be a better partner than Jinder Mahal?

#2. Opportunity for Jinder Mahal

Between 2017 and 2018, Jinder Mahal was at his best in WWE. From winning the WWE Championship to feuding against big names, Mahal was having the time of his life in the Endeavor Group-owned promotion. However, it would be safe to say that The Modern Day Maharaja's limelight has faded in recent times.

While the 37-year-old drew a huge reaction when he shared the ring with The Rock on RAW Day 1, there has been no significant development since then. Therefore, by partnering with Drew McIntyre, Mahal could once again become a regular on WWE programming.

#1. To win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

At present, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, at some point, WWE will have to book them to drop the titles, given Damian has the Money in the Bank briefcase and will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at some point.

In such a scenario, the promotion will have to identify a strong team to hold the Tag Team Championship, and this is where Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal could come into play. Given their experience, McIntyre and Mahal would form a strong team.