3 reasons Gunther has fallen for a trap on WWE RAW

Gunther and Jey Uso continue their rivalry heading into their match at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against this year's Royal Rumble winner at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

However, it appears that The Ring General has another issue to be worried about, as The Usos reunited on Monday and brawled with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion following their tag team victory over A-Town Down Under. And now Gunther will collide with Jimmy Uso next Monday on RAW, adding a new angle to his feud with Main recent Jey.

With that in mind, we take a look at three reasons why the RAW Superstar has fallen for a trap:

#3. He let the slap by Jimmy Uso lure him into a match

Following their victory over A-Town Down Under, The Usos had to deal with a Gunther assault, with Jimmy and Jey Uso eventually standing tall.

However, it seems that things are far from over especially after what happened backstage. The Usos had a segment, where Jimmy told Jey to elevate his performances and get back on track should he want to win a World Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

At the end of the segment, Jimmy found Gunther and challenged him to a match next week. He also slapped the champion in the face, making things personal between them. And now The Ring General appears to have been lured into a bout next week.

#2. Gunther will feel he has a point to prove going into next week's match

After what happened on Monday Night RAW, the Ring General will feel he has a point to prove and will want to destroy Jimmy Uso to send a message to his brother Jey.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will look to dominate Big Jim, but it might backfire on him. He could be distracted, especially if The Yeet Master comes to his brother's aid, and might end up being bested by The Usos once again.

#1. Gunther possibly feels he can take on The Usos by himself

Ludwig Kaiser has taken inspiration from the leader of Imperium and has concentrated solely on ambitions as a singles star. He has not played a part in Gunther's feud with Jey Uso in recent months, leaving The Ring General with no backup. Kaiser is currently feuding with Penta and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Thus, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion could be outnumbered next week on RAW and become vulnerable, despite feeling he can take on The Usos on his own. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso could see his brother Jey come to his aid and distract The Ring General to win the match. Thus, with no help from Ludwig Kaiser, the champion will need to be very careful and focus on Big Jim to avoid a major upset heading into WrestleMania 41.

However, it is not unlikely that Ludwig Kaiser could eventually show up to help his mentor, evening the odds against The Usos. With that in mind, it remains to be seen what will happen next week and how the Jimmy Uso vs Gunther match will affect the latter's rivalry with his opponent at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso.

