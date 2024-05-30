3 reasons why Jade Cargill must face 35-year-old superstar at SummerSlam 

When Jade Cargill signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in September last year, the WWE Universe had a lot of expectations from her. After all, Cargill came with an impressive record from AEW, and many believed her power in the ring would cause trouble for the rest of the women's division on the roster.

However, it would be safe to say that her run with the Stamford-based promotion hasn't quite lived up to the hype yet. While she did win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair, that apart, she has yet to make a name for herself, especially in singles competition.

This however could change if WWE books the former AEW star to face Bianca Belair. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Cargill must face her 35-year-old tag team partner Belair at SummerSlam 2024.

#3. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's Tag Team championship run isn't all that over with fans

When Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair beat The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, it did make many happy. However, as their reign continued to progress, it seemed that the fan enthusiasm had declined.

A reason behind this could be that when Cargill and Belair first came face to face at the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, fans wanted to see both women compete against each other. Hence, by booking Cargill and Belair to fight each other, WWE would be fulfilling the wishes of many fans.

#2. Bianca Belair hasn't turned heel in a long time

For a long time now, Bianca Belair has been a face in WWE, and she has received a lot of love for it. The last time The EST was a heel in the promotion, was in 2020. However, given the current scenario, it might be time for Belair to walk on the villainous path in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a previous interview, The EST had mentioned that she wouldn't mind turning heel if someone benefitted from it. Given Cargill is new in the promotion, she could benefit from a rivalry with Belair. Hence, it would make sense for the former to turn heel on Cargill and face her at SummerSlam.

#1. Jade Cargill can challenge for the title if she wins

When it comes to singles competition, Bianca Belair is one of the best WWE Superstars in the women's division. A three-time World Champion, Belair has beaten some of the biggest names in the business and possesses a wealth of experience. This is something Jade Cargill can benefit from.

If WWE books a match between Cargill and Belair at SummerSlam, and Cargill ends up winning the match, she could potentially challenge for the WWE Women's Championship. This would be a major step in Cargill's career.

