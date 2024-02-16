3 Reasons why Jade Cargill must feud with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut for WWE. Given it was the first time she wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion, she put on a splendid performance. During the Women's Royal Rumble match, the former AEW star eliminated Nia Jax, who looked strong in the competition.

However, since the Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill has yet to appear on WWE programming. While she isn't currently involved in a feud, a potential match between her and SmackDown star Bianca Belair would do wonders for the Triple H-led promotion.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Jade Cargill must feud with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40:

#3. Jade Cargill had an intense face-off with Bianca Belair

When Jade Cargill entered the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, she got a massive pop from the crowd. Later, when she eliminated Nia Jax, she received an even bigger reaction. However, during the match, it seemed the biggest cheer for Cargill came when she had a face-off with Bianca Belair inside the ring.

This reaction from the crowd shows that they, too, want to see a rivalry between Cargill and Belair. Also, given that IYO SKY is already booked to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley, and Rhea Ripley will likely face someone from RAW, it makes sense for both women to face each other.

#2. Both women are known to be powerhouses

Those following WWE know that Bianca Belair is one of the strongest athletes on the roster. If someone needs proof of the same, all they need to see is the video where Belair lifted Alpha Academy member Otis on her shoulder during an obstacle course.

If anyone can match The EST's strength in the women's division, it has to be Jade. While Cargill lifting Jax was just one example of her power, she has displayed this strength throughout her career on many occasions. Hence, it will be interesting to see two powerhouses collide inside the ring.

#1. Perfect first feud for Jade Cargill

Based on how WWE has booked Jade till now, it's clear that they intend to make her a massive superstar. Hence, it's almost certain that she will end up on the winning side regardless of whom Cargill feuds with. However, if she is to become a star, it's important the former TBS Champion feuds with a big name.

In WWE, Bianca is that name. A three-time women's champion, Belair has been with the Stamford-based promotion for quite a long time and has the necessary experience to push a talent like Cargill.

