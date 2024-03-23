3 reasons why Jade Cargill should team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi in their feud against Damage CTRL

On SmackDown's latest episode, it was announced that Jade Cargill would be signing with the blue brand. While the contract signing will probably happen next week, fans are more interested in knowing whom Cargill would face in her very first feud on the blue brand.

While there are plenty of options for the former AEW star, it would be ideal for her to team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi in their feud against Damage CTRL. Based on the recent episode of SmackDown, it seems like Naomi and Belair will be challenging Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka at WrestleMania 40.

If that happens, it would be interesting to see Jade Cargill team up with Belair and Naomi. In this article, we will look at three reasons why the former TBS Champion must join forces with them.

#3. Jade Cargill already had a run-in with Damage CTRL

Even though Damage CTRL has been a prominent group since its inception, they have failed to be liked by their colleagues. While this isn't something they would probably be bothered about, at some point, it ought to cost them. When it comes to Jade Cargill, it seems like she does not like the faction either.

A while ago on SmackDown, Cargill had a run-in with Damage CTRL backstage, in which she made her sentiments clear. Later, she also had a social media feud with IYO Sky. Hence, it would be in Cargill's best interest to team up with Belair and Naomi for a potential match at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Jade Cargill shared a moment with Bianca Belair

When Jade Cargill made her in-ring WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2024, one of the highlights was her face-off with Bianca Belair. While some wanted to see Cargill feud with Belair at the time, others were interested in seeing the duo compete due to their similarities.

Therefore, teaming up with Belair and Naomi could be the perfect scenario for the former AEW star. By teaming up with the duo, Cargill could first team up with Belair, and after a while, this bond between the two could sour, eventually leading to a match. This way, everyone gets what they want to see.

#1. Perfect way to launch Jade Cargill in her first WrestleMania

Even though Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023, she did not make her in-ring debut until Royal Rumble in January 2024. The potential reason behind this could be WWE wanting Cargill to be ready to swim in the deep waters the promotion has to offer.

Hence, it would be ideal for Cargill's first WrestleMania match to be a tag team bout. This way, the 31-year-old could share work with her teammates and experience what it feels like to compete at an event like WrestleMania.

