3 reasons why Jey Uso must win the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament

Back when Jey Uso competed in a tag team with his brother Jimmy Uso, it was hard to guess his potential as a singles superstar. However, since departing from The Bloodline, Jey has proven that he can compete and pull crowds on his own. What Jey has achieved on RAW is nothing short of spectacular.

While he has challenged for World Championships as a singles competitor, Jey is currently in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. In the semifinals, the 38-year-old is set to face Gunther. By beating the Austrian, Jey will advance into the finals and face the winner of LA Knight vs Tama Tonga to become King.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Jey Uso must win the King of the Ring tournament.

#3. Jey Uso winning the King of the Ring will go over well with the crowd

Looking at what Jey Uso has done over the months, it's safe to say that he has managed to captivate audiences. While Jey made crowds in the USA dance to his tune, in France, the WWE Superstar created history. It seemed every fan in the arena was there to support Jey.

Hence, it's very well established that the former Bloodline member is a babyface, and most likely a massive one. This is why booking him to win the King of the Ring tournament could be a good decision.

#2. Potential push toward a singles championship

When it comes to tag team competition, Jey Uso's career is decorated. A 10-time Tag Team Champion, Jey and his brother Jimmy are considered one of the greatest tag teams in WWE. However, now that Jey competes individually, it's time he starts winning competitions and titles on the singles circuit.

While Jey won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2021, a potential victory at King of the Ring 2024 could fast-track his opportunity to singles gold. It will be worth observing if something along this line happens.

#1. He deserves success for the work he has put in

While every WWE Superstar has to go through changes and difficulties, Jey Uso arguably went through the biggest change in recent times. From competing in a tag team and faction to becoming a major singles star, Jey's destiny in the Stamford-based promotion quickly changed.

However, the former Tag Team Champion worked through this and managed to prove himself. Therefore, his work deserves to be recognized, and the way WWE can recognize it is by booking him to win the King of the Ring 2024.

