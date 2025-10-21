3 Reasons why Jey Uso's victory in Battle Royal on WWE RAW is a mistake

In the main event of WWE RAW, Jey Uso emerged as the winner of the Battle Royal and will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. The winner of the SNME bout will be crowned as the vacant World Champion, as Seth Rollins relinquished the title due to injury.In the opening of the red brand, Pearce confirmed that the title no longer belongs to The Visionary and there will be a Battle Royal to determine Punk's opponent. The Best in the World already defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to secure the spot as the No. 1 contender.However, after eliminating everyone from the match, including Jimmy Uso, the Yeet Master earned another world title match. Meanwhile, in this article, we will be looking at three reasons why the victory of Jey is a massive mistake by WWE.#3. Jey Uso already had enough title shotsOne of the biggest reasons is that the Yeet Master already had enough title shots. In the past few months, Jey has been consistently involved in the world title feud and competed in many no. 1 contender matches. Despite this, he failed to secure himself the victory and reclaim the title.Giving him another title shot at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event doesn't feel fresh, and it will be a waste if he loses against CM Punk.#2. There were better options than Jey in the Battle RoyalMEATY MEN ADVOCATE 🥩 @MeatBearWrestleLINK@MrSantiZap CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed CM Punk vs. AJ Styles CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker CM Punk vs. Finn Balor CM Punk vs. LA Knight CM Punk vs. Otis All of those would be more interesting than CM Punk vs. Jey Uso.Not only Jey Uso but Finn Balor and LA Knight were also part of it. The ex-Universal Champion lost the World Tag Team Championship on the show. If WWE wanted to push Balor as a single star, this was a perfect moment when Finn emerged as the winner and faced Punk for the World Championship.Talking about LA Knight, the Megastar was also desperately trying to be the World title holder, and it was a better choice than Jey to secure the win. Despite having better options, Jey Uso's victory in the main event appears to be a mistake.#1. Predictable match at WWE SNMEThe match between Jey Uso and CM Punk appears to be a predictable showdown for Saturday Night's Main Event. This is particularly after the tension between The Usos and the OG Bloodline.With Jey Uso eliminating Big Jim from the Battle Royal, Jimmy will likely play a crucial role in the ending of Punk vs Jey, which will favor the Second City Saint.Due to this predictable element, the victory of the Yeet Master on WWE RAW seems to be a big mistake.