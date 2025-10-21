  • home icon
3 Reasons why Jey Uso's victory in Battle Royal on WWE RAW is a mistake

By Love Verma
Published Oct 21, 2025 04:06 GMT
Jey Uso will face CM Punk at SNME.
Jey Uso will face CM Punk at SNME. [Image credits: WWE on X]

In the main event of WWE RAW, Jey Uso emerged as the winner of the Battle Royal and will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. The winner of the SNME bout will be crowned as the vacant World Champion, as Seth Rollins relinquished the title due to injury.

In the opening of the red brand, Pearce confirmed that the title no longer belongs to The Visionary and there will be a Battle Royal to determine Punk's opponent. The Best in the World already defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to secure the spot as the No. 1 contender.

However, after eliminating everyone from the match, including Jimmy Uso, the Yeet Master earned another world title match. Meanwhile, in this article, we will be looking at three reasons why the victory of Jey is a massive mistake by WWE.

#3. Jey Uso already had enough title shots

One of the biggest reasons is that the Yeet Master already had enough title shots. In the past few months, Jey has been consistently involved in the world title feud and competed in many no. 1 contender matches. Despite this, he failed to secure himself the victory and reclaim the title.

Giving him another title shot at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event doesn't feel fresh, and it will be a waste if he loses against CM Punk.

#2. There were better options than Jey in the Battle Royal

Not only Jey Uso but Finn Balor and LA Knight were also part of it. The ex-Universal Champion lost the World Tag Team Championship on the show. If WWE wanted to push Balor as a single star, this was a perfect moment when Finn emerged as the winner and faced Punk for the World Championship.

Talking about LA Knight, the Megastar was also desperately trying to be the World title holder, and it was a better choice than Jey to secure the win. Despite having better options, Jey Uso's victory in the main event appears to be a mistake.

#1. Predictable match at WWE SNME

The match between Jey Uso and CM Punk appears to be a predictable showdown for Saturday Night's Main Event. This is particularly after the tension between The Usos and the OG Bloodline.

With Jey Uso eliminating Big Jim from the Battle Royal, Jimmy will likely play a crucial role in the ending of Punk vs Jey, which will favor the Second City Saint.

Due to this predictable element, the victory of the Yeet Master on WWE RAW seems to be a big mistake.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
