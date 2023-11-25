3 reasons why LA Knight should make an appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

The wrestling world is geared up for the 37th edition of Survivor Series this weekend at the Allstate Arena, Chicago. The match card is inclusive of megastars and feuds, including Gunther putting his title on the line against The Miz, the Men's and Women's WarGames matches, Rhea Ripley defending her championship against Zoey Stark, and more.

While many top names are a part of the event, a few notable ones are missing, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief's modified schedule sets his next WWE appearance around Royal Rumble season. Another prominent name omitted from the premium live event is LA Knight.

The Megastar was slated for a massive push, as Triple H himself described earlier this year. He even faced Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite his promising rise to stardom, the 41-year-old is not involved in any Survivor Series match, which has left a few fans disappointed.

Knight's appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown has left some doubt in the minds of fans as to whether the WWE star could make a potential appearance.

Below is a list of a few ways LA Knight could make his presence known at Survivor Series: WarGames:

#3. Assist The Miz win his ninth reign as Intercontinental Champion

The A-Lister is known for running his mouth about many names on the roster. This eventually led to a feud with LA Knight at Payback 2023, with John Cena as the special guest referee.

Throughout his career, The Miz is known for being a heel and his ability to get under anyone's skin. His taunts and mockery of opponents end up backfiring, with him being the butt of the joke.

On the last few editions of RAW, The Miz turned face when he won the opportunity to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming premium live event.

Despite LA Knight and The Miz's history, the former could make an exception. He could aid The A-Lister in his match against The Ring General or give him a pep talk showcasing that their rivalry is over for good.

#2. Go after Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Survivor Series

Logan Paul kept his promise as he defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel earlier this month to win his first singles title in WWE. The Maverick is flexible between the brands, as do many other stars of the roster, and with the United States Title being a prominent part of SmackDown, he is bound to cross paths with LA Knight.

The Megastar roasted The Maverick prior to their Money in the Bank ladder match this year. Logan Paul also responded later to the roast when he was giving a promo about Rey Mysterio.

Given the slight build-up of tension between the two WWE stars, LA Knight could appear on a segment of Survivor Series, challenging the 28-year-old for the title. Earlier this year, it seems WWE had plans for Knight to potentially hold the United States Championship. This was evident when he faced Austin Theory and contended for the title but lost in the final rounds.

#1. Confront Randy Orton

Randy Orton's two-decade WWE career has cemented his place in wrestling history. The 43-year-old is returning at Survivor Series, making it his in-ring return after a one-and-a-half-year injury recovery.

While fans are looking forward to The Viper's return, one star has risen to prominence in his absence - LA Knight. The Megastar is known for his witty mic skills and persona. The diversity of characters makes it interesting for fans to think of them in the ring together.

Knight has already been elevated to the big leagues and already faced Roman Reigns and The Miz, and a feud with John Cena was also teased at Payback this year. Given their meteoric rise and prestige, a confrontation between the two should happen either backstage or in the ring at Survivor Series.

They could not necessarily come to blows but build the grounds for a blockbuster feud with Royal Rumble as the battleground.

Which Survivor Series match are you looking forward to? Sound off in the comments.

