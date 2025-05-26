3 reasons why the Men's Money in the Bank Winner will cash in on John Cena

John Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event. This marked his 17th run as world champion, officially surpassing the record for the most world title wins recognized by WWE, a record he previously shared with the Nature Boy, Ric Flair.
Cena successfully defended his title against his arch-nemesis Randy Orton at Backlash and defeated R-Truth in a non-title clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event. At SNME, Cena treated R-Truth as a proxy for his loyal fans, whom he has been bad-mouthing since turning heel. He low-blowed R-Truth and smashed him with the title, further solidifying his descent to the dark side.
In the main event of SNME, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, made his return. He announced that John Cena and Logan Paul will face him and World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, at Money in the Bank, just two weeks away. The Money in the Bank PLE, scheduled for June 7, 2025, at the Inuit Dome in California, promises to be an exhilarating event.
The prime attractions for the night will definitely be the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. For the men’s side, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight are the only confirmed participants so far. Four more competitors will be added through qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown in the coming weeks.
Whoever wins the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase this year seems more likely to target the Undisputed WWE Championship, held by one of the company's biggest legends, rather than the World Heavyweight Championship. In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why the Men’s Money in the Bank winner will cash in on John Cena.
#3. John Cena might try to use his corporate powers to render the MITB briefcase useless
Since turning heel, John Cena has had one clear objective: to ruin wrestling for the fans. The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most exciting and successful concepts in the history of pro-wrestling, delivering unforgettable moments over the years.
This naturally conflicts with the agenda of a champion intent on ruining wrestling. As The Rock’s corporate champion, Cena may hold certain corporate privileges that WWE has yet to reveal. He could try to delegitimize the power of the Money in the Bank briefcase or force the winner to cash in after being made vulnerable with help from pals like Travis Scott and The Rock.
Either way, scenarios like this would lead to the Money in the Bank briefcase being cashed in on The Cenation Leader, possibly with Cena squashing the briefcase holder to further his destructive mission.
#2. John Cena could retain the title in his final match
Since winning the title at WrestleMania 41, John Cena has declared himself the Last Real Champion. If Cena remains a heel throughout his retirement tour, which seems likely after his actions against R-Truth at SNME, he could stay champion until his final match.
Should Cena win his final match, he could, in fact, exit WWE as the Last Real Champion. With no time for the Money in the Bank briefcase holder to cash in, there will be no choice for him but to cash in on the spot, in the same manner we saw Alberto Del Rio do in 2011. Assuming they cash in successfully—since it’s unlikely Cena will retire with the championship—the winner would not only become Undisputed WWE Champion but also go down in history as the person who retired John Cena.
#1. John Cena paints a target on his back by calling himself the Last Real Champion
John Cena repeatedly calls himself the Last Real Champion, claiming that his championship is the one that carries the lineage of legends like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. That’s not exactly wrong, but by proclaiming this openly, Cena paints a target on his back. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder will know that while there are two world champions in WWE, Cena holds the premier title.
This makes the briefcase holder more likely to go into business for themselves, aiming to make a name by dethroning the 17-time world champion. This significantly increases the chances of the Money in the Bank holder cashing in on Cena.