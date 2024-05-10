3 reasons why Randy Orton should win the WWE King of the Ring tournament

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton will face AJ Styles in a bid to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. This match against Styles comes after Orton teamed up with Kevin Owens in a loss to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash in France.

While The Apex Predator ended up losing the tag team match, WWE must ensure that he wins his bout against Styles. The reason why Orton must win against The Phenomenal One is because the Stamford-based promotion must book him to win the entire tournament.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Orton deserves to become the King of the Ring.

#3. Randy Orton has never won the King of the Ring title

When one looks back at WWE history, Randy Orton is a superstar who has laid hands on some of the most prestigious titles in the company. From becoming the youngest World Champion to being an Undisputed Champion, Orton's career has been filled with legendary accolades.

However, King of the Ring is something Orton has yet to win in his career. This is why it would be good to see WWE book The Apex Predator to win the tournament so that he can win yet another legendary competition and better his record.

#2. Booking Randy Orton to win King of the Ring is the best thing WWE can do for him currently

While Randy Orton is one of the biggest names on SmackDown, unfortunately, it's unlikely that he will be involved in a title scenario anytime soon. The reason behind this is Cody Rhodes. Since Rhodes just became Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40, it's hard to see anyone dethroning him.

Also, given Orton and Rhodes are both currently babyfaces, the chances of a rivalry are less. Hence, the best WWE can do for The Viper is to book him to win the King of the Ring tournament.

#1. Winning the King of the Ring helps maintain Randy Orton's status

Even though a feud with Cody Rhodes seems to be out of the cards, whenever it happens, it will be massive due to the history between the two. However, for the feud to happen, it's important that Orton maintains his image as a superstar who competes in the main event and challenges for titles.

While the 44-year-old currently holds this image, WWE can help Orton enhance or at least maintain it by booking him to win the King of the Ring tournament. Hence, considering all these reasons, Orton seems the perfect candidate to become the next King of the Ring.

