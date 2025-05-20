3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley qualified for WWE Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley secured a stunning victory over Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, thus qualifying for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Eradicator has joined Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez in the ladder match so far.

The Nightmare lost the chance to win the gold at WrestleMania 41 as IYO SKY retained her title against Rhea and Bianca Belair. The victory on tonight's show has brought Mami back into the title picture.

On that note, we will enumerate three reasons why Rhea Ripley qualified for the MITB ladder match.

#3. Another run for the Women's World Championship

If Rhea Ripley wins the MITB match on June 7 and successfully cashes in, she will become the Women's World Champion for the third time. Her first reign was the longest, lasting 380 days, while her second title reign lasted only 56 days. In a shocking turn of events, Mami lost the title to IYO SKY during RAW's main event on March 3, in a match that was offered by Rhea herself.

Since then, she has been chasing that title but hasn't been able to reclaim it. Now, with one step closer to the MITB briefcase, the 28-year-old superstar can win back her gold.

#2. Rhea Ripley has never won the MITB briefcase

A major reason Rhea Ripley won tonight's match is that, despite being in the company for around eight years now, she has never won a MITB briefcase. She is a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, and is also a Women's Grand Slam Champion.

However, it's the MITB briefcase that has eluded her in WWE. If she wins the women's MITB match, Rhea will be adding another feather to her cap, even if she fails to cash it in successfully.

#1. Another potential heel run after cashing in on IYO SKY at SummerSlam

The Eradicator can win the MITB briefcase, cash it cunningly on IYO SKY, and turn heel once again. She turned face last year after SummerSlam when Dominik Mysterio betrayed her after siding with Liv Morgan. Rhea also subsequently walked out of The Judgment Day, where she played a heel for almost two years.

The best part is that the former Women's World Champion has excelled in both characters. She was convincing as a heel as well as a face. Therefore, the creative team won't have to think much before turning The Eradicator into a heel again.

However, the path to winning the MITB match will not be a cakewalk for Ripley. She will have to battle against the best women in the business, including Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and three others. It remains to be seen how Mami will secure her first-ever MITB briefcase.

