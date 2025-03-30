3 reasons why Rhea Ripley will beat IYO Sky for the Women's World Championship on RAW

In the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley will have one final chance to redeem herself before The Show of Shows. The Aussie Superstar will face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship which she lost to the Japanese Superstar earlier this month on the red brand.

While the match will be a tough test for Ripley, some signs indicate that she could very well go on to reclaim the Women's World Championship.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Ripley will beat SKY and become the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW:

#3. Losing to IYO SKY will take Rhea Ripley out of WrestleMania 41

In recent years, Rhea Ripley has gone on to become one of WWE's biggest superstars. The proof of Ripley's stardom can be seen in her championship victories and through the fans who cheer for her on RAW and at premium live events.

Hence, it won't be wise for WWE to leave someone with so much star power out of WrestleMania 41. However, if Ripley loses to SKY, there is no clear path for her to compete at The Show of Shows this year. This is why it won't be surprising to see Ripley beat SKY on the red brand show this week.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair is the bigger fight

While IYO SKY is a very talented superstar in her own right, a match between her and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania doesn't seem that exciting when WWE can book a match between Ripley and Belair. After all, Ripley and Belair have been standout superstars for the Stamford-based promotion, right from their time together in NXT.

Also, the rivalry between Ripley and Belair is something that can be stretched beyond WrestleMania, till the time the latter potentially turns heel. Therefore, it would make more sense for WWE to book this rivalry between Ripley and Belair instead of SKY and Belair.

#1. Rhea Ripley has to beat IYO SKY at some point

Rhea Ripley has been showcased as one of WWE's most dominant superstars in recent times. In her career till now, Ripley has beaten some of the biggest names convincingly. But, the one name Ripley has struggled to beat is Damage CTRL's very own, IYO SKY.

If Ripley loses to SKY on RAW again, it will leave a major question on her credibility as one of WWE's most dominant superstars. To maintain the same, Ripley has to be booked to win against SKY, and the perfect time to do that is on the upcoming episode of RAW so that she doesn't register back-to-back losses against the Japanese star.

