3 Reasons why Solo Sikoa is the #1 pick in the WWE Draft 2023 alongside Roman Reigns

WWE Draft 2023 kicked off on April 28, 2023, on Friday Night SmackDown, with Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) and Solo Sikoa being the first picks by SmackDown.

Usually, #1 picks are solo picks, and more often than not, it’s the champions. Unsurprisingly, Roman Reigns was the first pick for the 2023 Draft, but Solo Sikoa was also the first pick alongside the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here are three reasons why The Enforcer of The Bloodline is the #1 pick with Roman Reigns:

#3 To make the selection different from the previous WWE Draft

The previous WWE Draft was back in 2021. During that year, SmackDown got the first pick. In that, the brand only selected Roman Reigns as the first pick.

The idea could have been to change it slightly to keep it different from what the brand did in 2021. Otherwise, the #1 pick for WWE Draft 2023 would have been the same as it was two years ago.

#2 An even bigger push for Solo Sikoa following WWE Draft 2023

The Enforcer of The Bloodline is currently in The Tribal Chief’s shadows. He does what Roman Reigns tells him to do without revolting or saying much. Currently, he’s open to taking down his siblings, The Usos, if commanded to do so by Roman Reigns.

Being the #1 pick at WWE Draft 2023, along with The Head of the Table, hints at a possible push for Sikoa and prepares him to become the superstar who can challenge Roman Reigns since both were given the same importance as the first pick.

If The Bloodline dismantles, Sikoa and Reigns wouldn’t have anything left for the former to remain loyal to the latter.

#1 Solidifies the tension between The Bloodline members

The Bloodline members, especially The Usos, have been trying hard to remain loyal to The Tribal Chief. While Jimmy Uso didn’t show many problems with Reigns or the faction, Jey almost left The Bloodline a while ago.

Furthermore, The Usos losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 added salt to the wound.

Therefore, only picking Solo Sikoa with Roman Reigns and not mentioning The Usos could lead to bigger problems for the faction. Especially considering The Twins have been members of The Bloodline longer than Solo Sikoa.

