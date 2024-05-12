3 reasons why Tama Tonga must win the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Tama Tonga faced Angelo Dawkins in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. While Dawkins was entrusted with the responsibility of replacing an injured Bobby Lashley, he couldn't live up to it as Tonga defeated him within three minutes.

With this performance on the blue brand, The Bloodline member has established himself as a favorite in the competition. Next, Tonga will face fan-favorite LA Knight in a bid to move further in the competition. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Tonga must win the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

#3. Tama Tonga can become a massive name instantly by winning King of the Ring

Hardocre professional wrestling fans already know who Tama Tonga is. After all, the 41-year-old had a storied career in Japan. However, it can also be argued that a certain section of new-age WWE fans are yet to learn about the skills and greatness of The Bloodline member.

The best way the promotion can help Tonga announce himself is by booking him to win the King of the Ring Tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. By winning a tournament of that stature, the SmackDown roster and fans will be forced to take him seriously.

#2. Tama Tonga can let people know he isn't second fiddle

Even though Tama Togna has been displayed as a strong character in WWE, many eye him second to Solo Sikoa. While this may not be a major concern as of now, at some point Tonga would want to break away from this image given the veteran he is.

Hence, by winning the King of the Ring Tournament, Tonga will be able to prove to his doubters that he is more than just a second fiddle to Solo Sikoa. It will earn him the respect he deserves.

#1. Tama Tonga can set a path in singles competition

When Tama Tonga made his WWE debut, he made it as part of The Bloodline. While there is nothing wrong in doing that, if Tonga wants to be remembered by fans of World Wrestling Entertainment, it's important he also competes in singles matches and potentially wins a singles title.

By winning the King of the Ring Tournament, Tonga will be able to set a path for himself in singles competition. He might also open the door to a potential shot at the United States or the Undisputed WWE Championship.

