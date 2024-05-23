3 reasons why Tama Tonga will definitely lose against Randy Orton in the King of the Ring semifinals

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton and Tama Tonga will battle it out to reach the final of the King of the Ring Tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The winner of this match will face Gunther from RAW in a bid to become the King of the Ring.

While there is no clear favorite between Orton and Tonga to win the match, there is potential that The Apex Predator might edge out a victory against The Bloodline member.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Tama Tonga will most likely lose to Randy Orton on SmackDown in the semifinal of the KOTR Tournament:

#3. Randy Orton is out for revenge

The Bloodline has been a faction that's had problems with nearly everyone on the roster. Orton is one such superstar who crossed paths with the faction when Roman Reigns was in charge and crossed paths recently again with Solo Sikoa as the interim head. Both times, Orton ended up on the losing side.

This is one reason why the former WWE Champion will be out for revenge when he faces Tama Tonga. And those who have been following WWE for a while know that when The Apex Predator is out for revenge, he can be extremely dangerous, regardless of the numbers against him.

#2. The Street Profits could help Randy Orton win

If Randy Orton is unable to deal with the power of The Bloodline, he could likely receive help from The Street Profits. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits are set to take on Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa in a tag team match.

This upcoming bout could be developed into a full-blown rivalry, and The Viper could receive help from The Street Profits against Tama Tonga and The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines does take place.

#1. To kickstart a feud with Solo Sikoa

After Solo Sikoa beat John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, the former did not have the best of results. Hence, it would only make sense for WWE to build him now, given he is leading The Bloodline. The one way the Stamford-based promotion can achieve this is by making Sikoa feud with legends like Randy Orton.

Therefore, the promotion could create a scenario in which Tama Tonga could lose to Orton, and Sikoa could come out and vow to put an end to The Apex Predator and save The Bloodline's image. A rivalry between Sikoa and Orton would be interesting to watch, given Sikoa's performance against Cena.