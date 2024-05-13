3 reasons why Tiffany Stratton must win the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

After a highly successful WWE Backlash in France, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events in professional wrestling. While the event will feature title matches too, fans will mainly be keen on observing who will become the King and Queen of the Ring.

A tournament on RAW and SmackDown has begun to determine which two superstars from these brands will meet at the PLE to compete for this prestigious title. When it comes to the women's division, Tiffany Stratton is one name that managed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In her upcoming match, Stratton will face Belair in a bid to move to the Semi-Final. While several fans will look forward to seeing Stratton win the match, in this article we will look at three reasons why she must win the entire tournament instead.

#3. Winning Queen of the Ring cements Tiffany Stratton as a massive superstar

When Tiffany Stratton made her debut on SmackDown, she managed to impress everyone instantly. Her performances in the ring, mixed with the reactions she got, led to WWE booking her in the Elimination Chamber match, which took place in February this year.

This is one reason why many believe that Stratton is on course to be a massive star if she isn't already. Hence, by booking the 25-year-old to win the Queen of the Ring tournament, WWE will be able to cement Stratton's image as a massive superstar, which will help her immensely.

#2. Another potential shot at Bayley's title

Believe it or not, Tiffany Stratton has already challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, despite being new on the main roster. At the recently concluded Backlash, Stratton and Naomi faced Bayley in a triple-threat match for her title.

While Stratton couldn't win the belt, she had an impressive outing, which led to many feeling that she deserves another shot at the title. By winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, Stratton will be able to justify why she deserves to challenge Bayley in a singles match.

#1. WWE can show the faith they have in their young talent

Even though NXT is considered to be a developmental brand, one simply can't deny the quality of talent they have. Tiffany Stratton's performances on the main roster are a testament to the quality NXT produces. While WWE has shown faith in such talent year after year, they can take things one step further.

If they book Stratton to win the Queen of the Ring tournament, they will send across a message that any young superstar who puts in the work can win a big competition like the Queen of the Ring tournament. This will only motivate younger talent to perform even better.

