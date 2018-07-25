3 reasons why Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar should not main event SummerSlam

Reigns is set to face Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Universal Title

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have headlined a number of WWE PPV's together, but the fan resentment of Roman Reigns has always been unprecedented.

The matches have always been good but the crowd prefer Lesnar over Reigns. Reigns has defeated Lashley to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship, he is therefore penciled in to face and seemingly defeat Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Most fans wanted Lashley to face Lesnar at SummerSlam. Lashley vs Lesnar is a dream match for fans of all ages. But WWE went on with Reigns, this match is going to happen for a third time!

Firstly, there’s nothing wrong with a Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns rematch, and there’s little doubt that it will be exciting. But it might not be the best choice for the main event this time around.

The crowd doesn't want to see Roman Reigns in the main event picture. Reigns has been in the spotlight for far too long, and the fans are sick of it.

The match will be hijacked by the fans, they will direct attention elsewhere. Here we discuss why Reigns vs Lesnar should not end SummerSlam.

#3 It has already happened before

Reigns and Lesnar have faced each other many times

Of course we won’t be seeing a Seth Rollins cash-in this time around, but we might see Braun Strowman with the Universal Championship at the end of the show.

Roman will probably get beat up quite a bit only to mount an amazing comeback at the perfect moment, although his comeback could make for an exciting SummerSlam moment, it’s a story we’ve seen before. Who could ever forget those 'CM PUNK' chants during the main event of WrestleMania.

If Brock and Roman do end up in the main event, then that automatically adds uncertain pressure and unrealistic expectations to the match before the bell even rings. No one is expecting Brock and Roman to put on a six star performance, but there’s always a good chance that this match will be a fun one to watch.

