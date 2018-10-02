3 Reasons why The Miz should win at Super Show-Down

The winner of The Miz Vs Daniel Bryan will get a WWE title shot in the future

This Saturday night at Super Show-Down, The Miz and Daniel Bryan will square off once again, with the winner of the bout getting a shot at the WWE title in the near future.

The two men have been locked into one of the WWE's most intense rivalries for the best part of 18 months now, and their showdown in Australia has the potential to be the match of the night on Saturday.

WWE has invested a lot of time in the rivalry between these two men, and it doesn't feel as though Saturday is going to be the last time we are going to see them share a ring together.

Daniel Bryan has, thus far, lost both of his previous battles with The Miz, and while most of the WWE universe wants to see Bryan finally get one over on his rival on Saturday, I'm here to argue that The Miz should be the one who walks out of Melbourne with a WWE title opportunity under his belt. Let's take a look at three reasons why that should be the case.

#3 Bryan winning puts an end to the feud

A victory for Bryan changes the dynamic of the whole feud

The whole feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan has been built on The Miz constantly taunting Daniel Bryan and insisting that he is a better wrestler than him.

This has been the key to the feud's success and the moment Bryan finally overcomes The Miz, then the storyline will lose all of its momentum.

While having The Miz come out and attack Bryan, or maybe even cost him the title belt next month would definitely continue the feud, the whole dynamic of their rivalry will have changed and the tension will no longer be as palpable.

It is essential to the feud's success that The Miz continues to come out on top for the next few months. In a similar vein to the Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa feud on NXT, the face getting a big victory needs to wait for a big stage, and a glorified house-show in Australia is not that stage.

