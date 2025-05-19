3 reasons WWE has made a mistake with Logan Paul and Jey Uso

Jey Uso will square off against Logan Paul for the first time in a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event show on May 24. This would be the second time The Yeet Master would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship, after winning it against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

However, the contest doesn't look as exciting as it should be. The storyline seems watered-down somewhere down the line, lacking the depth that it should have. And it now appears that Triple H led WWE's creative team might have made a mistake by booking this match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Here are three reasons that will explain why WWE made a mistake with the Logan Paul and Jey Uso storyline.

#3. Logan Paul has hardly appeared regularly to build the match

Logan Paul challenged Jey Uso on the second edition of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. However, The Maverick didn't show up on the next episode of RAW. After taking a super kick from Jey, Paul disappeared from the scene.

Next week on RAW, Jey Uso defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. If the creative team wanted Jey's first title defense on TV against Seth Rollins, then why did the company have Logan Paul challenge for the gold first?

Then again, on the May 12 edition of RAW, The Maverick didn't come out to confront Jey, and it was instead Gunther who had a heated exchange with Jey. Paul only appeared after the show went off-air, when he snuck in ringside, punched Jey, and left. In essence, it appears that the creative team has failed to properly build the feud between Jey and Logan Paul, and now, their match doesn't look promising, for either star.

#2. Gunther is already vying for the title

The Ring General showed up last week on RAW and told Jey that he wants his title back. The Imperium leader further said that he would face the winner between Jey and Logan Paul on the June 9 edition of RAW for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's perplexing as a fan to understand what the company wants to push eventually. Fans are left puzzled over the fact whether it was the Jey Uso-Logan Paul contest at SNME or Gunther once again jumping into the title picture.

Further, by bringing Gunther back in the title scene, WWE might have even spoiled the result between The Yeet Master and Logan Paul's match at SNME. Since a heel vs. heel match is unlikely to be booked, Jey Uso is likely to come out as the winner.

#1. There has not been much focus on Jey Uso recently

Jey is the current World Heavyweight Champion on RAW, but the focus hasn't been on him primarily after WrestleMania 41. Instead, it has been on CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman chiefly. Understandably, Jey is an underdog, but the way WWE's creative team has booked him so far shows that the company doesn't even want the spotlight on Jey.

This might also be because a large section of fans may not be happy with Jey's win over Gunther and the 39-year-old superstar holding the World Heavyweight Title.

It will be interesting to see how long the company will have Jey as the champion on RAW, and whether he will be booked to lose it even before SummerSlam 2025.

