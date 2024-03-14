3 reasons why WWE may not induct Bray Wyatt into the Hall of Fame in 2024

The wrestling world was taken aback in August of last year after it was announced that Bray Wyatt had tragically passed away. Now, the fans call for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Due to his contributions and accomplishments in the sport, The Eater of Worlds has a sure spot in the class. However, there is still no assurance that it will happen this year.

As of this writing, six stars are set to be part of the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame. This includes Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, the US Express, and Thunderbolt Patterson. While it's possible that one or two more could join this prestigious list, it is also likely that the company will cap off the ceremony with these six big names.

For this list, we will explore three reasons why WWE may not include Bray Wyatt in this year's Hall of Fame class.

#3. Bray Wyatt's induction into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame might still be too soon

Bray's passing was announced in August 2023, and this year's Hall of Fame will be on April 5, 2024. It hasn't been a year since his untimely passing, and fans clearly have still not moved on.

Bray Wyatt's family has shared countless stories of who the superstar was as a son, brother, husband, father, and much more. While fans have lost a wrestler, his family lost far more. It's possible that WWE may have talked to Bray's family and deemed that it might still be a bit early for his induction and may want to give his family more time.

#2. Paul Heyman might be headlining this year's Hall of Fame

The first person announced for this year's Hall of Fame was Paul Heyman, who has contributed so much not just to WWE but to the entire wrestling industry. He is the mastermind of many successful superstars and storylines, and it looks like he could be the headliner of the 2024 HOF Class. He rightfully deserves to be the headliner, but so does Bray Wyatt.

Since the founder of ECW could be closing the 2024 ceremony, WWE might have put a hold on Bray's induction so that next year, the family of The Eater of Worlds could headline the special event.

#1. WWE might be planning an extra special presentation for Bray Wyatt

One of the things Bray Wyatt will be remembered for is his innovation in both character work and the ring. He was able to transform his character multiple times, introduce The Fiend, and even compete in different bouts like the Firefly Funhouse match and the House of Horrors match.

To pay homage to Bray in a proper way, the company may be planning to make his induction more like his character and make it extra special. Due to this, they may be taking their time coming up with ideas to make it feel more authentic and close to Wyatt.

Poll : Do you think Bray Wyatt will be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion