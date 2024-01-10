3 reasons why WWE must book The Rock vs. LA Knight

The return of the Rock on RAW Day 1 and teasing a match with Roman Reigns is still buzzing among fans as they are anticipating a clash between The People Champion and The Tribal Chief. So if this potential showdown comes true, then the Hollywood star is likely to appear on a few episodes of SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 40 to have a proper build for this dream match.

In addition, the appearance of The Rock in the blue brand will not only open the doors to have a build against The Bloodline leader but also open the possibility of other dream clashes before the Show of Shows. This list might also include a possible clash between The Rock and LA Knight.

With that said, here are the three reasons why The Great One must face The Megastar in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. The Rock vs. LA Knight will be a fresh feud

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why WWE must book a clash between these two is that a rivalry between Knight and Rock is something a completely fresh and unexpected rivalry.

In recent times, The Megastar wrestled in so many surprising matches, which resulted in nothing but an addition to Knight's career.

A rivalry against the legendary star surely gives fans a first-time experience and a venture into an entirely fresh storyline in the company's current landscape. The fact that both Knight and Rock never come face to face yet also adds an extra layer of excitement to this dream match.

#2. A promo war between these two will be a certified banger

Another reason why a clash between these must take place is that it guarantees a banger promo segment, as both share impressive mic skills. The Great One has delivered some of the most memorial promos and is considered one of the best this company ever had in their history.

On the other hand, The Megastar recently also gained much attention from fans due to his promo skills during the segment. So, a feud between these two will surely be something that will blow off the roofs of the venue.

#1. LA Knight called the rip-off of The Rock by many

Expand Tweet

From the middle of last year, the SmackDown star saw a huge momentous growth in popularity, which later led to Knight being part of high-profile segments and matches. However, since gaining popularity with the masses, many started calling The Megastar the rip-off of The Rock due to his promo style.

Even during Knight's feud with Roman Reigns last year, The Tribal Chief also mocked The Megastar declaring him as the redneck version of The Rock.

So it seems like somewhere, the storyline is already there for a showdown between these two, and this will surely inject extra heat into their rivalry if this dream scenario unfolds.