3 returns to expect on the go-home WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2025

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the final show before the long-awaited Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. While many are expecting surprises at the Premium Live Event, the upcoming episode might also feature some shocking stars.

Ad

Like the 2025 Elimination Chamber, the February 28 episode of WWE SmackDown will take place in Canada. Stars like Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Chelsea Green, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more are advertised to appear, with many more stars lined up to show up tonight. However, fans may be in for a treat as the company might decide to start the surprises for the upcoming show ahead of the major show this weekend.

Ad

Trending

For this list, we will look at three returns fans can expect on the go-home WWE SmackDown episode before the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

#3. John Cena can return early to WWE tonight

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena is one of the major stars set to compete at the Men's Elimination Chamber. He will be joined by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. While many are expecting him to return this weekend, he might shock fans by doing so tonight.

The Cenation Leader has been absent for the entirety of the Elimination Chamber build-up due to filming for a project. Tonight, he can send one final message to his competitors to further hype up the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Ad

#2. Natalya can be Chelsea Green's mystery opponent on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week, it was announced that Chelsea Green will defend the Women's United States Championship against a mystery opponent. Many names are being speculated about who it could be, and since tonight's show will be in Canada, it might be the perfect place for Natalya to return.

Natalya hasn't been appearing much on WWE television lately, much more in regards to being placed in a title picture. However, tonight's location might be the best setting for her to have a sudden title match with a fellow Canadian. In this way, fans won't truly have to lose to anything and might even further Green's reign and heel character.

Ad

#1. Nikki Bella can be the biggest shock tonight

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another female star who could be Chelsea's opponent tonight is Nikki Bella. Fans last saw the Hall of Famer at the 2025 Royal Rumble, and she has hinted that her time in the Stamford-based promotion isn't done yet. With this in mind, she might kick off her return tonight.

Before returning to the Rumble, reports indicated that she returned to training, which she might have continued in the past few weeks. The Women's United States Championship is a title that didn't exist when she was still a full-time star in the company, which is why she might be targeting it on her possible return on WWE SmackDown tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback