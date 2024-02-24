3 reunions that could happen at Elimination Chamber

The upcoming Elimination Chamber will be a very important event as WWE approaches WrestleMania 40. This is one major reason why Triple H has worked hard in putting up a great card. The event in Perth, Australia, will feature some great matches along with The Grayson Waller Effect.

However, apart from what's scheduled, the Stamford-based promotion could also have plenty of surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise that could take place is superstars returning to WWE, and reuniting with their friends or former partners.

In this article, we will look at three reunions that can take place at the premium live event in Perth, Australia:

#3. Logan Paul and Jake Paul could reunite at Elimination Chamber

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE, it won't be surprising to see Logan Paul reunite with his brother Jake Paul. Logan, who is scheduled to take part in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, has often required an outside assist to win matches. Hence, it won't be surprising to see his brother be his helper.

The last time Logan and Jake Paul were seen together in WWE was at the 2022 Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. At the time, Jake made an appearance to help his brother against The Bloodline. However, his efforts went in vain as The Tribal Chief registered a victory.

#2. The Way

Back in 2020, The Way was a prominent faction on WWE NXT. Consisting of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory, and Dexter Lumis, the faction was together for nearly a year. But, after their dissolution, the members of the group went their own way.

However, at Elimination Chamber: Perth, fans could witness the reunion of The Way. Recently, an image of Austin Theory sitting with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae has been doing the rounds. This could indicate a potential reunion of the faction.

#1. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

The 2024 Elimination Chamber will witness Drew McIntyre compete in the Chamber match to win the right to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. While McIntyre will face tough competition in this match, his real-life best friend Sheamus could return to his aid.

Sheamus has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to an injury since last last year. The last time The Celtic Warrior was seen in action was against Edge, in the latter's last match in WWE. However, now that he has been apparently cleared to return, it won't be surprising to see him return and help McIntyre.