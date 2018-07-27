3 shocking things that could happen at SummerSlam

We are well and truly on the way to SummerSlam

SummerSlam is WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year after WrestleMania. The company will try their best to entertain the fans.

Over the past few years, we have seen many shocking phases in this pay-per-view, from Orton's Money in the bank cash-in to Stone Cold's neck broke incident. However, some of them were pre-planned whereas some happened by mistake.

This year, SummerSlam is going to happen once again at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19, 2018. The match card of SummerSlam is taking its shape and it is safe to say that this year as well we will witness some shocking moments in this pay-per-view.

Today, in this article, we are going to present you 3 shocking things that could happen at SummerSlam.

#3 Dean Ambrose returns to betray his Shield-brother Seth Rollins

Heel Ambrose

The Shield reunited last year on Oct. 9, 2017, during a segment of "Miz TV". Their reunion didn't work that well because after some months, during an episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins accidentally hit his Shield-brother with friendly fire. From that time, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the ring.

SummerSlam is just a few weeks away and the days are counting down until the 'Lunatic Fringe' returns to WWE television. He is one of the most beloved babyfaces of the PG era. Last year in December, he suffered from a torn triceps tendon injury, and it was estimated that he will miss nine months of action in the WWE.

But, What if the 'Lunatic Fringe' return at the SummerSlam to cost Rollins his match?

There had been many speculations in the past that after his return, Ambrose will turn on his Shield-brother Seth Rollins who accidentally became the reason for his injury. Currently, Rollins is set to face the present Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Many wrestling fans (including me) thinks that WWE can start a fascinating feud between Ambrose and Rollins at SummerSlam. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Ambrose.

