3 Signs Dominik Mysterio will face Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have not been on the same page for a long time. The former Universal Champion wants to be the primary decision-maker of The Judgment Day.

However, Dirty Dom has been doing things for the crew before informing Balor about it. Owing to this tension, there is a big chance that the two wrestlers could turn into enemies. Here are three signs that The Prince and Mysterio could face each other at WrestleMania 41.

#3 Dominik Mysterio’s patience could run out

Ever since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day, he has always been treated as the group’s baby. After parting ways with Rhea Ripley, however, Dirty Dom has been trying to fight his own battles.

Thus, despite not emerging as the winner, the 27-year-old has traded blows with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the belt’s previous wielder, Damian Priest.

Outside the ring, he also secures key matches and objectives for The Judgment Day by speaking to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Despite this, Finn Balor has only given heat to Dom. Eventually, his patience could run out and he could snap at the former Universal Champion.

#2 Finn Balor could use JD McDonagh’s injury as an excuse

From the backstage segments of The Judgment Day, it is clear that Finn Balor wants to pick up a fight with Dominik Mysterio. He constantly brings up how Dom’s decisions are not good and the heel crew should listen to him.

Although Dom has stood up to The Prince once, he now acts as the more mature person in the room and doesn’t add more heat to these squabbles.

Dom also lets Liv Morgan do the talking and de-escalate the situation sometimes. However, he may not be able to easily escape the JD McDonagh injury situation. Having lost his tag team partner, if Balor loses his Elimination Chamber qualifier against Seth Rollins, he could lose his cool.

The Prince may say that he would have won if JD had his back, unlike Dom and Carlito, who can’t get anything done. Thus, this could be the perfect excuse for him to try to take complete control of The Judgment Day, which Mysterio would go against.

#1 The new Judgment Day member could tip the power balance

For quite some time now, Judgment Day has been divided into two parts. One part involves Balor and McDonagh, who hang out separately from the main group, and the other involves Dom, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Interestingly, now that JD is out, Dominik Mysterio suggested that the crew could use a new member. However, The Prince was absolutely against this suggestion given by the former two-time NXT North American Champion.

While Balor is preaching “Listen to Finn to win,” Mysterio could go behind his back and bring in a new member for Judgment Day. This would further dilute the inaugural Universal Champion’s influence in the heel crew.

This could make Balor go rogue and turn on Dirty Dom, leading to an eventual WrestleMania 41 confrontation. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for these two men.

