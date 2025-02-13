3 Signs Jey Uso vs. Gunther will become a triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso has made his decision, and as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match, he will go after Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master announced his decision Monday night after The Ring General assaulted him during the opening segment.

This will be a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event, which took place on January 25, where The Ring General stood tall and retained his title.

However, it’s likely that this won’t be the main event of WrestleMania, and another superstar might be added to the bout, making it a Triple Threat Match. This superstar is CM Punk, and we’ll look at three signs that The Best in the World will get a title match at 'Mania.

#3. Jey Uso vs. Gunther isn’t WrestleMania main event worthy

Even though both superstars have emerged as top stars on RAW, they are still not considered main eventers. Gunther has done a great job as a heel, but he needs to compete against a megastar to headline WrestleMania 41.

Such names include Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk, among others. On the other hand, Jey Uso has the momentum on his side. He has become a fan favorite but still lacks the success in singles competition to be deemed a main eventer.

Thus, the addition of CM Punk could make the match a worthy main event at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. CM Punk’s favor

Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor for the latter's help at Survivor Series: WarGames, where The Best in the World teamed up with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos to lead the OG Bloodline past Bloodline 2.0.

It is unknown what this favor is, but if Punk fails to win the Elimination Chamber Match, The Wiseman could appear and repay the favor by adding The Best in the World into the title match between Jey Uso and Gunther.

#1. Gunther vs. CM Punk was teased late last year

After his rivalry with Drew McIntyre was over, CM Punk shifted his attention to Gunther, making it clear that he wanted to become World Champion again. The two faced off in a Steel Cage Match at a live event in Chicago, with The Ring General winning the match.

However, they have yet to have a title match either on RAW or a Premium Live Event, making WrestleMania 41 the ideal place for this.

Despite Jey Uso's momentum, it makes sense for Punk to win the Triple Threat Match and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, as this would open the way for new storylines.

Punk would continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins, but this time, the World Title would be on the line. Likewise, he could face Roman Reigns, who has made it clear that he wants to become champion again, even though his primary target is the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether WWE Creative plans to make changes to the World Heavyweight Championship match at 'Mania and what role CM Punk would play in it.

