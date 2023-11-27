3 superstars that returned to WWE action in 2023 after 5+ years 

The WWE Universe has witnessed some epic moments in 2023. From great matches to intriguing storylines, the Stamford-based promotion has done its best to keep fans entertained. While several factors have contributed to the promotion's success this year, one key factor has been the return of superstars.

Until now, 2023 has witnessed many superstars make their return from injuries. These returns have led to the delight of many fans. However, some superstars made their return to the Stamford-based promotion after staying away from it for five-plus years.

In this article, we will look at three such superstars who made their WWE return after five-plus years:

#3. Booker T returned to WWE in 2023

In the last few years, Booker T has made a name for himself as a commentator on NXT. However, in 2023, the former King of the Ring shocked fans when he made his return to the Royal Rumble. In the popular competition, Booker entered at number 21.

Upon entering the ring, Booker T performed some incredible moves, and proved he still got it at the age of 57. He also performed his iconic Spinaroonie which was enjoyed by the fans. However, Booker T's in-ring return was short-lived as Gunther eliminated him. The former champion lasted for 42 seconds in the match.

#2. Carlito

In 2010, Carlito's run with WWE came to an end. While the Puerto Rican native wrestled in other promotions, in 2021, he competed in two matches for the Stamford-based promotion. However, these appearances did not mark a full-time return and was simply a one-time thing.

It was only in 2023 that Carlito made his full-time return to WWE. First, the 44-year-old returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Backlash. Later, the promotion signed him full-time, and Carlito returned to Fastlane. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently pursuing his career on SmackDown.

#1. CM Punk

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames is arguably the biggest return fans will see this year. After what transpired between Punk and the promotion in 2014, not many expected to see him come back. However, the 45-year-old did return, and he was received well by fans.

Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion comes nine years after he first left. During this 9-year period, the former WWE Champion tried his hand at MMA and even wrestled for AEW. It will be interesting to see what CM Punk achieves in his current run.

