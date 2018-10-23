3 Superstars who could become the next face of the WWE

Who's going to be "The Guy" now?

Roman Reigns left the WWE Universe in absolute shock this past Monday night when he announced that he is suffering from leukaemia, and would have to vacate the Universal title as a result. Before we discuss anything more, all of our prayers and wishes go out to his friends and family, and we wish Roman Reigns all the best in his fight.

Reigns' departure leaves the WWE with a lot of tricky decisions in the coming months. The company reportedly had big things planned for "The Big Dog" going into 2019 with rumoured matches against The Rock and another potential WrestleMania main-event on the cards.

We know that Vince McMahon has handpicked the superstars he wants to be at the top of the card and they are elevated to the very top of the WWE to become 'the guy'. Following Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H & John Cena, Roman Reigns was the guy Vince wanted to be the top babyface in the company.

That very well could still happen if Roman Reigns comes back. But for the time being, they need someone new they need to build up to take that place. In this article, we will take a look at 3 superstars who could become the next face of WWE-

#3 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre could possibly rule WWE

WWE has booked Drew McIntyre very carefully over the last few months. He has not had many cheap-losses and he has rarely been the one to get pinned in tag-team matches. He has come out as one of the guys in whom the WWE could invest in long-term, and he ticks all of the boxes to be the WWE's next top babyface.

Right now he's a heel, but given the nature of his relationship with Dolph Ziggler, he could soon begin to slowly turn face. Not only does the crowd like him, but he has the look, the in-ring capability and is also great on the mic.

Vince McMahon also likes to have his top superstar to have a great physique, and McIntyre certainly doesn't disappoint in that area.

If he is booked the right way in the coming months, there is no reason why McIntyre can't establish himself as the new face of the WWE.

